The Originals' Claire Holt Joins Cast of ABC's Apocalyptic Pilot Doomsday

A CW vampire might be facing the end of the world soon over on ABC.

The Originals star Claire Holt has joined the cast of ABC’s apocalyptic drama pilot Doomsday, TVLine has learned. The premise of the hour-long thriller from Justified vets Mark Bianculli and VJ Boyd: A secret think-tank tasked with coming up with possible disaster scenarios is pressed into action when one of their made-up scenarios comes horribly true. Holt will play a character named Kayla; no further details on her character have been released.

The Australian actress joins a loaded cast on Doomsday, including Empire‘s Taye Diggs, who stars as a former FEMA division head who’s a member of the secret think-tank. Other castings announced so far: Rachelle Lefevre (Under the Dome), Jack Davenport (Smash) and Dan Byrd (Cougar Town).

Holt currently plays bloodsucker Rebekah Mikaelson on The CW’s The Originals, which returns for Season 4 later this month; she’s no longer a series regular, but still appears as a special guest star. Holt originated the role of Rebekah on The Vampire Diaries, and also had regular roles on NBC’s Aquarius and Freeform’s Pretty Little Liars.