Billy Miller Ray Donovan
General Hospital's Billy Miller Set for Ray Donovan Season 5 Arc

The Young and the Restless vet-turned-General Hospital star Billy Miller is going to lock horns with Ray Donovan‘s family. Which perhaps is… ill-advised?

TVLine has learned exclusively that Miller is set to guest-star in at least four episodes of the Showtime drama’s fifth season as Todd Doherty, a cop who is at odds with his sister Maureen’s fiancé, Terry Donovan (played by Eddie Marsan).

A three-time Daytime Emmy winner for his run as Y&R‘s Billy Abbott, Miller’s previous TV credits also include runs on Suits, Ringer and All My Children, plus episodes of Major Crimes, Castle, CSI and Justified.

Ray Donovan — for which Liev Schreiber and Jon Voight have combined for four total Emmy nominations as well as four Golden Globe nods — returns with Season 5 this summer.

 

Comments are monitored, so don’t go off topic, don’t frakkin’ curse and don’t bore us with how much your coworker’s sister-in-law makes per hour. Talk smart about TV!

5 Comments
  1. Brian says:
    March 2, 2017 at 11:36 AM

    Good casting. This guy is a good actor.

    Reply
  2. Kevin Tran says:
    March 2, 2017 at 11:37 AM

    Can’t believe Billy Miller has landed a guest starring role in the upcoming season of Ray Donovan. Would be great to see Jason Morgan butt heads with Liev Schreiber’s character.

    Reply
  3. Mike says:
    March 2, 2017 at 11:38 AM

    Wonder where he has the time for that. I’ve heard nothing about him taking time off the show.

    Reply
    • Donna Salvi says:
      March 2, 2017 at 11:56 AM

      Actors jump from show to show all the time now. The shows acommodate them and it’s probably in his GH contract that he be able to do other projects. He’s done this before when he was on the Young and Restless.

      Reply
  4. Donna Salvi says:
    March 2, 2017 at 11:54 AM

    Billy Miller is a great actor. Can’t wait to see him in Ray Donovan which is one of the best shows on television

    Reply
