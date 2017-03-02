General Hospital's Billy Miller Set for Ray Donovan Season 5 Arc

The Young and the Restless vet-turned-General Hospital star Billy Miller is going to lock horns with Ray Donovan‘s family. Which perhaps is… ill-advised?

TVLine has learned exclusively that Miller is set to guest-star in at least four episodes of the Showtime drama’s fifth season as Todd Doherty, a cop who is at odds with his sister Maureen’s fiancé, Terry Donovan (played by Eddie Marsan).

A three-time Daytime Emmy winner for his run as Y&R‘s Billy Abbott, Miller’s previous TV credits also include runs on Suits, Ringer and All My Children, plus episodes of Major Crimes, Castle, CSI and Justified.

Ray Donovan — for which Liev Schreiber and Jon Voight have combined for four total Emmy nominations as well as four Golden Globe nods — returns with Season 5 this summer.