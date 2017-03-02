Zoe Perry Big Bang Theory Spinoff
Shutterstock

Big Bang Theory: Laurie Metcalf's Daughter Zoe Perry to Play Mom to Young Sheldon in Prequel Spinoff

By /

Talk about putting the meta in metaphysics: Laurie Metcalf’s real-life actress-daughter Zoe Perry is being eyed to play the mother of Young Sheldon in CBS’ in-the-works prequel spinoff. Metcalf, as you know, currently recurs on Big Bang as the mother of Adult Sheldon (Jim Parsons). 

Cancelled or Not? 13 Shows on the Bubble
scream-queens-recap Launch Gallery

Additionally, as TVLine just reported, Parsons’ prepubescent predecessor is set to be portrayed by Big Little Lies breakout Iain Armitage.

The untitled offshoot — which has yet to receive a formal pilot order from CBS — would center on a young Sheldon growing up in Texas. Parsons will executive-produce along with Big Bang co-creator Chuck Lorre and current showrunner Steve Molaro. (Co-creator Bill Prady is expected to join as an EP as well.)

Perry, whose father is Scandal vet Jeff Perry, previously guested on Roseanne, Grey’s Anatomy, Private Practice, NCIS and the aforementioned Scandal. She also had a regular role on last season’s short-lived ABC drama The Family.

The news comes as CBS and Warner Bros. are hammering out a new two-year renewal deal for The Big Bang Theory, a process reportedly being stymied by a contract stalemate involving supporting players Mayim Bialik and Melissa Rauch.

Warner Bros. and CBS declined to comment or confirm Perry’s casting.

Comments are monitored, so don’t go off topic, don’t frakkin’ curse and don’t bore us with how much your coworker’s sister-in-law makes per hour. Talk smart about TV!

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

1 Comment
  1. Cas says:
    March 2, 2017 at 10:06 AM

    What Jeff Perry has a kid?! She looks like her mom a lot.

    Reply
ad
 