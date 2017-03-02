Big Bang Spinoff: Meet Young Sheldon

Sheldon Cooper, meet thy younger self.

Iain Armitage — one of the breakout child stars of HBO’s Big Little Lies — is nearing a deal to play Jim Parsons’ pubescent doppelganger in CBS’ in-the-works prequel spinoff of The Big Bang Theory, TVLine has learned. In Big Little Lies, Armitage plays the troubled son Shailene Woodley’s character.

Meanwhile, as TVLine just reported, Zoe Perry — aka the real-life daughter of Laurie Metcalf, who currently recurs as Adult Sheldon’s mom — is poised to play the mother of Young Sheldon.

It’s worth noting that CBS has yet to formally place a pilot order for the untitled spinoff, which would center on a young Sheldon growing up in Texas. Parsons will executive-produce the spinoff, along with Big Bang co-creator Chuck Lorre and current showrunner Steve Molaro.

The news come as CBS and Warner Bros. are hammering out a new two-year renewal deal for The Big Bang Theory, a process reportedly being stymied by a contract stalemate involving supporting players Mayim Bialik and Melissa Rauch.

Warner Bros. and CBS declined to comment or confirm Armitage’s casting.