Alec Baldwin 'Lobbying' to Play Trump at White House Correspondents' Dinner

President Donald Trump may soon regret his decision not to attend this year’s White House Correspondents’ Dinner — especially if Saturday Night Live impersonator Alec Baldwin gets his way.

During an appearance on Wednesday’s Jimmy Kimmel Live, Baldwin hinted that he is angling to fill in for Trump at the annual press gala on Saturday, April 29.

RELATEDPresident Trump Skipping White House Correspondents’ Dinner

“It’s interesting how there are people who — now that he’s not going to the White House Correspondents’ Dinner — there are people lobbying to play Trump,” Baldwin said.

“You are not one of those people?” Kimmel asked, in response.

“Well, I wouldn’t say I’m not lobbying,” Baldwin replied, before suggesting that there are other Trump impersonators on the Internet who have also expressed interest.

“It should be whoever the president hates seeing do it the most, and that’s undoubtedly you,” Kimmel said, throwing his support behind Baldwin.

RELATEDRatings: Trump’s First Address to Congress Falls Short of Obama’s

Trump took to Twitter on Feb. 25 to confirm that he would be skipping the big press shindig. The announcement came just one day after his administration banned several reputable news outlets — including The New York Times, The Washington Post and CNN — from access to a White House press briefing, and after months of referring to various news media as “fake news.”

In recent years, the White House Correspondents’ Dinner has been hosted by The Nightly Show‘s Larry Wilmore (2016), Saturday Night Live‘s Cecily Strong (2015), Community‘s Joel McHale (2014) and TBS funnyman Conan O’Brien (2013). As of now, there has been no host announced for this year’s affair, but at least one late-night comedian is out of the running: Full Frontal‘s Samantha Bee will host a rival event — called “Not the White House Correspondents’ Dinner” — which is set to take place in Washington, D.C. on the same night as the actual Correspondents’ dinner.

VIDEOSJon Stewart Urges Media to Dump President Trump: ‘Kick Him to the Curb’

Press PLAY on the video above to watch Baldwin and Kimmel’s Trump-centric chat, then tell us if you think having the frequent SNL impersonator host the WHCD is a good idea.