The Good Fight: John Cameron Mitchell Cast as 'Milo Yiannopoulos' in Stinging Alt-Right Takedown

The Good Fight is taking on the alt-right, with a little help from John Cameron Mitchell.

The CBS All Access drama has cast the Hedwig and the Angry Inch actor/auteur to play a Milo Yiannopoulos-type provocateur in an upcoming episode that tackles the issue of free speech vs. hate speech, TVLine has learned.

In the ep — which begins streaming on Sunday, March 19 — Reddick, Boseman & Kolstad is hired by Chumhum tech mogul Neil Gross (John Benjamin Hickey, reprising his role from The Good Wife) to combat hate speech on his company’s Twitter-like social media platform. They quickly come into contact with one of the primary offenders, a flamboyant, openly gay provocateur by the name of Felix Staples (see photo, above).

The original casting breakdown for Felix described him as an “intellectual gadfly, an articulate, over-educated trickster who regards politics as a mischievous game; he loves causing trouble and sowing discord among his enemies.”

TVLine has previewed the episode — penned by series creators Robert and Michelle King — and we can tell you that it pulls no punches with regard to exposing the ugliness of hate rhetoric (every four-letter word imaginable gets dropped, including the one that starts with “c”). And while the hour takes a mostly even-handed approach to the free speech debate, the Kings’ clear contempt for Yiannopoulos and his ilk manifests itself in a sublime, episode-ending dressing down of Mitchell’s Felix at the hands of Christine Baranski’s Diane.

The takedown comes at a bad time for Yiannopoulos, who recently lost both his book deal and his Breitbart job after a video surfaced of him appearing to condone sex between adults and minor males.

  1. A says:
    March 1, 2017 at 10:33 AM

    Will there be weekly recaps of this show on TVLine?

  2. Will says:
    March 1, 2017 at 10:51 AM

    Looking forward to this! I think having skipped out on the final season of TGW gave me the time away to appreciate this new series. Enjoying it so far.

