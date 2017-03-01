Talking Dead's Chris Hardwick to Get Weekly Talk Show on AMC

Chris Hardwick is about to be Talking about a lot more than just The Walking Dead.

The Talking Dead host has landed a weekly talk show, Talking With Chris Hardwick, at AMC, the network announced on Wednesday. The new show — premiering Sunday, April 9 at 11/10c — will feature Hardwick conducting an hour-long interview with a single guest or cast from the world of pop culture, and will air each week that The Walking Dead and Fear the Walking Dead aren’t airing. (Those weeks, Talking Dead will continue to air in that timeslot.)

The move makes sense, since Hardwick’s post-TWD chatfest Talking Dead remains one of the top-rated shows anywhere on TV, finishing second only to TWD among cable’s top shows in the key 18-49 viewer demo. Now with Talking, Hardwick can bring his geek cred — he hosts the popular Nerdist podcast, and is a frequent Comic-Con moderator — to covering other TV shows, movies and buzzy pop-culture projects. (And he’s a very busy guy: Hardwick also currently hosts Comedy Central’s @Midnight and just wrapped up hosting the first season of NBC’s The Wall.)

“Talking will have the skin of Talking Dead, the soul of the Nerdist podcast and the guts of a Comic-Con panel,” Hardwick said in a statement. “I have loved learning how to do a talk show these last six years on Talking Dead, but am eager to expand the format into other areas of pop culture.”

