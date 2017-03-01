Serinda Swan Inhumans

Marvel's Inhumans: Serinda Swan to Play Medusa on New ABC Series

Things are about to get hairy for Graceland alum Serinda Swan, who has been cast as Medusa in ABC’s upcoming Marvel’s Inhumans series.

In the never-before-told story of the royal family, Medusa is the Queen of the Inhumans medusa-inhumansand wife of Black Bolt (played by Hell on Wheels‘ Anson Mount), serving as his most trusted advisor. As for her powers, Medusa is a fiercely resilient warrior who has the ability to move and control her hair the way most people use their hands and fingers.

“Serinda empowers Medusa’s regal glory and still maintains a relatability that synced perfectly with the character,” Marvel TV chief Jeph Loeb said in a statement. “She is nothing short of wonderful.” Added showrunner Scott Buck: “Serinda Swan brings a regal elegance, as well as a sense of great inner strength and fierce determination to the role of Medusa. I couldn’t be happier to have her as our Queen of Attilan.”

Swan’s previous TV credits also include Chicago Fire, Breakout Kings, Smallville and Supernatural. In addition to Mount, she joins recently announced cast member Iwan Rheon (Misfits), who is playing Black Bolt’s clever and charming Inhuman brother Maximus.

The first two episodes of Marvel’s Inhumans will premiere in IMAX theatres in September, prior to an 8-episode ABC run.

7 Comments
  1. Ray says:
    March 1, 2017 at 11:36 AM

    So Zatanna just turned into Medusa. The list of actors crossing the DC and Marvel universes continues to grow.

    Reply
  2. Joey Padron says:
    March 1, 2017 at 11:42 AM

    Great casting news! Love Serinda Swan. Can’t wait to see her on the show!

    Reply
  3. James Lightswitch says:
    March 1, 2017 at 11:48 AM

    Ooh…

    Reply
  4. Wordsmith says:
    March 1, 2017 at 11:59 AM

    I feel like she plays a lot of scrappy, snarky characters. It’ll be interesting to see her go more regal.

    Reply
  5. T.W.S.S. says:
    March 1, 2017 at 12:39 PM

    Take my money, please! IMAX viewing is now a must.

    Reply
  6. mike says:
    March 1, 2017 at 12:45 PM

    just made the must watch list. She is sooooo yummy

    Reply
  7. RichieS says:
    March 1, 2017 at 12:53 PM

    She was really hot on Chicago Fire ( see what I did there ? ) where she played opp. Taylor Kinney as his nympho wife.

    Reply
