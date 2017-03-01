G.L.O.W. Wrestling Comedy, Starring Alison Brie, Gets Netflix Premiere Date

By /

Community grad Alison Brie is ready to rumble!

Netflix on Wednesday announced that Season 1 of G.L.O.W., a scripted comedy series inspired by the 1980s phenomenon Gorgeous Ladies of Wrestling, will premiere on Friday, June 23.

TV's Shortest-Lived Shows
LONE STAR (Fox, 2010) Cancelled after 2 episodes We had such high hopes for this one — which featured James Wolk (Zoo), Adrianne Palicki (Friday Night Lights) and Jon Voight (Ray Donovan) — but it failed to reap the benefits of a cushy, post-House time slot. Swing-and-a-polyga-miss! Launch Gallery

RELATEDOrange Is the New Black Season 5 Set for June Release at Netflix

In the Los Angeles-set comedy, Brie plays Ruth, a struggling actress who becomes a TV wrestler in a last-ditch effort to keep her star burning. Marc Maron (Maron) co-stars as washed-up film director Sam Sylvia, who suddenly finds himself leading 14 women on a path to wrestling stardom.

G.L.O.W. hails from Liz Flahive (Homeland) and Carly Mensch (Orange Is the New Black), and counts OITNB‘s Jenji Kohan and Tara Herrmann among its executive producers.

Will you be tuning in for Brie’s post-Community vehicle? Watch the date announcement above.

Comments are monitored, so don’t go off topic, don’t frakkin’ curse and don’t bore us with how much your coworker’s sister-in-law makes per hour. Talk smart about TV!

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

1 Comment
  1. Jenny says:
    March 1, 2017 at 7:26 AM

    I’m not dying the premise but I love Alison and Maron so I will check it out.

    Reply
ad
 