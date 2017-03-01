G.L.O.W. Wrestling Comedy, Starring Alison Brie, Gets Netflix Premiere Date

Community grad Alison Brie is ready to rumble!

Netflix on Wednesday announced that Season 1 of G.L.O.W., a scripted comedy series inspired by the 1980s phenomenon Gorgeous Ladies of Wrestling, will premiere on Friday, June 23.

In the Los Angeles-set comedy, Brie plays Ruth, a struggling actress who becomes a TV wrestler in a last-ditch effort to keep her star burning. Marc Maron (Maron) co-stars as washed-up film director Sam Sylvia, who suddenly finds himself leading 14 women on a path to wrestling stardom.

G.L.O.W. hails from Liz Flahive (Homeland) and Carly Mensch (Orange Is the New Black), and counts OITNB‘s Jenji Kohan and Tara Herrmann among its executive producers.

Will you be tuning in for Brie’s post-Community vehicle? Watch the date announcement above.