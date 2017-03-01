Days of Our Lives' Arianne Zucker to Exit

The Days of Our Lives actress whose name will forever be tied to one of the 2016 presidential election’s biggest controversies has announced her plans to leave the NBC soap.

Arianne Zucker will exit the role of Nicole when her contract is up near the end of April, Soap Opera Digest reports.

RELATEDDays of Our Lives: How Did Stefano Say Goodbye? Grade the Emotional Episode

Zucker, who has played the adult-film star-turned-reporter-turned-publisher-turned-publicist for the better part of the last 19 years, tells the magazine that she began contemplating “making the shift” off the daytime drama two years ago.

She also was the actress who escorted then-Apprentice host Donald Trump and Access Hollywood host Billy Bush during a 2005 visit to the Days set, a fact brought to light when Trump’s lewd language prior to the encounter became known in the last month of the 2016 presidential campaign. Zucker, who was unaware that Bush and Trump had commented on recorded audio about her appearance prior to meeting her that day, addressed the incident on social media after the tape went public:

RELATEDNick Cannon Quits America’s Got Talent Over Censorship Dispute With NBC

I have grown to learn that the words of others cannot affect the value of my self worth or define the content of my character. How we treat one another, whether behind closed doors, locker rooms or face to face, should be done with kindness, dignity and respect. Unfortunately, there are too many people in power who abuse their position and disregard these simple principles and are rewarded for it. In understanding the magnitude of this situation, I choose to stand tall with self respect and use my voice to enrich, inspire and elevate the best of who we are as people.

NBC recently renewed Days for a record 52nd season.