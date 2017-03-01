dwts-heather-morris-featured
Courtesy of ABC

Dancing With the Stars Season 24: Glee's Heather Morris, a Bachelor, Mr. T, Charo, Nancy Kerrigan Among Cast

By /

I pity the fool who has to tell Mr. T to work on his quick step!

ABC on Wednesday revealed the full cast line-up for Dancing With the Stars Season 24, and The A-Team actor, Bachelor Nick Viall and Olympians Simone Biles and Nancy Kerrigan are among the celebrities confirmed to compete.

Dancing With the Stars Season 24 Cast
DANCING WITH THE STARS - NICK VIALL WITH PETA MURGATROYD - The celebrity cast of "Dancing with the Stars" are donning their glitzy wardrobe and slipping on their dancing shoes as they ready themselves for their first dance on the ballroom floor, as the season kicks off on MONDAY, MARCH 20 (8:00-10:01 p.m. EST), on the ABC Television Network. (ABC/Craig Sjodin) Launch Gallery

RELATEDDWTS Veteran Derek Hough Jumps to NBC’s World of Dance as a Judge

They join Glee grad Heather Morris, who clearly has an advantage going into the dance contest. Not only did Morris once compete on So You Think You Can Dance (having been eliminated during Vegas Week in Season 2), but she served as a back-up dancer to Beyoncé ahead of her time on the Fox drama.

Rounding out the cast: Saturday Night Live alum Chris Kattan, The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills‘ Erika Jayne, ex-Jacksonville Jaguars running back Rashad Jennings, former Chicago Cubs catcher David Ross, professional bull rider Bonner BoltonFifth Harmony’s Normani Kordei and actress/comedienne/10-time Love Boat passenger Charo.

RELATEDAmerican Idol Revival Eyed at… NBC!

Peruse the attached gallery (or click here for direct access) to see which pros have been partnered up with this spring’s stars, then share your thoughts on the new cast.

Comments are monitored, so don’t go off topic, don’t frakkin’ curse and don’t bore us with how much your coworker’s sister-in-law makes per hour. Talk smart about TV!

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

8 Comments
  1. SB says:
    March 1, 2017 at 5:57 AM

    So Heather Morris is going to win. How disappointing. Aren’t there enough “stars” out there that don’t have professional dance experience that could be on the show? Why can’t they stick with actors and athletes?

    Reply
  2. Jenny says:
    March 1, 2017 at 6:13 AM

    OK, there are a lot of “ringers” but I’m fine with it. I’m excited to see some really good dancing! I feel bad for Mr. T though.

    Reply
  3. z says:
    March 1, 2017 at 6:17 AM

    One might think Heather Morris got this in the bag but SImone Biles is America’s sweetheart and Normani Kordei has the 5H fanbase behind her. Quite difficult to predict who will win unlike the previous 3 seasons where they released the cast and I correctly predicted the winner. And I dont even watch DWTS

    Reply
    • Dave says:
      March 1, 2017 at 6:22 AM

      You predicted Nyle in season 22? I didn’t mark his name down as winner until I saw he actually had dance talent.

      Reply
      • z says:
        March 1, 2017 at 7:09 AM

        Yeah. One, he was the only person I recognized and also I remember he was quite good in that music video challenge on antm

        Reply
  4. fernando933 says:
    March 1, 2017 at 6:27 AM

    Well there’s the top three Heather, Simone, & Normani. So many young celebs in one season. I really love Erika from housewives so I hope she can dance and move far in the show.

    Reply
  5. Jobless says:
    March 1, 2017 at 7:01 AM

    Oh come on, Heather Morris was actually a professional dancer. That’s going a little too far imo.

    Reply
  6. DAVID says:
    March 1, 2017 at 7:19 AM

    Remember Nicole Scherzinger? sInger dancer with pussycat dolls and she won. That was not fair either.

    Reply
See More Comments
ad
 