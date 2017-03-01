Dancing With the Stars Season 24: Glee's Heather Morris, a Bachelor, Mr. T, Charo, Nancy Kerrigan Among Cast

I pity the fool who has to tell Mr. T to work on his quick step!
ABC on Wednesday revealed the full cast line-up for Dancing With the Stars Season 24, and The A-Team actor, Bachelor Nick Viall and Olympians Simone Biles and Nancy Kerrigan are among the celebrities confirmed to compete.
They join Glee grad Heather Morris, who clearly has an advantage going into the dance contest. Not only did Morris once compete on So You Think You Can Dance (having been eliminated during Vegas Week in Season 2), but she served as a back-up dancer to Beyoncé ahead of her time on the Fox drama.
Rounding out the cast: Saturday Night Live alum Chris Kattan, The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills‘ Erika Jayne, ex-Jacksonville Jaguars running back Rashad Jennings, former Chicago Cubs catcher David Ross, professional bull rider Bonner Bolton, Fifth Harmony’s Normani Kordei and actress/comedienne/10-time Love Boat passenger Charo.
Peruse the attached gallery (or click here for direct access) to see which pros have been partnered up with this spring’s stars, then share your thoughts on the new cast.
Introducing the Season 24 cast of #DWTS! https://t.co/dzDi94XcAe pic.twitter.com/i3Jx7zlPDR
— Official DWTS (@DancingABC) March 1, 2017
So Heather Morris is going to win. How disappointing. Aren’t there enough “stars” out there that don’t have professional dance experience that could be on the show? Why can’t they stick with actors and athletes?
OK, there are a lot of “ringers” but I’m fine with it. I’m excited to see some really good dancing! I feel bad for Mr. T though.
One might think Heather Morris got this in the bag but SImone Biles is America’s sweetheart and Normani Kordei has the 5H fanbase behind her. Quite difficult to predict who will win unlike the previous 3 seasons where they released the cast and I correctly predicted the winner. And I dont even watch DWTS
You predicted Nyle in season 22? I didn’t mark his name down as winner until I saw he actually had dance talent.
Yeah. One, he was the only person I recognized and also I remember he was quite good in that music video challenge on antm
Well there’s the top three Heather, Simone, & Normani. So many young celebs in one season. I really love Erika from housewives so I hope she can dance and move far in the show.
Oh come on, Heather Morris was actually a professional dancer. That’s going a little too far imo.
Remember Nicole Scherzinger? sInger dancer with pussycat dolls and she won. That was not fair either.