Dancing With the Stars Season 24: Glee's Heather Morris, a Bachelor, Mr. T, Charo, Nancy Kerrigan Among Cast

I pity the fool who has to tell Mr. T to work on his quick step!

ABC on Wednesday revealed the full cast line-up for Dancing With the Stars Season 24, and The A-Team actor, Bachelor Nick Viall and Olympians Simone Biles and Nancy Kerrigan are among the celebrities confirmed to compete.

They join Glee grad Heather Morris, who clearly has an advantage going into the dance contest. Not only did Morris once compete on So You Think You Can Dance (having been eliminated during Vegas Week in Season 2), but she served as a back-up dancer to Beyoncé ahead of her time on the Fox drama.

Rounding out the cast: Saturday Night Live alum Chris Kattan, The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills‘ Erika Jayne, ex-Jacksonville Jaguars running back Rashad Jennings, former Chicago Cubs catcher David Ross, professional bull rider Bonner Bolton, Fifth Harmony’s Normani Kordei and actress/comedienne/10-time Love Boat passenger Charo.

