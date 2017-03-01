Casey Wilson Set as Co-Lead Opposite Busy Philipps in NBC's Tina Fey-Produced Comedy Pilot Sackett Sisters

Dream teams don’t get any dreamier than this.
Happy Endings vet Casey Wilson has been tapped to play the co-lead opposite Cougar Town‘s Busy Philipps in NBC’s Tina Fey-produced comedy The Sackett Sisters, TVLine has learned.
The single-camera project — penned by Fey’s onetime 30 Rock charge Luke Del Tredici — centers on two polar-opposite estranged sisters, Wilson’s Sutton and Philipps’ Mandy, who perform an act of public heroism and are forced to navigate the aftermath together.
While Mandy is a living embodiment of the Sackett Family legacy of failure (i.e. she’s a train-wreck), Sutton goes out of her way to avoid it.
Here’s the official Sutton character description:
Cautious, humble, and way smarter than she gives herself credit for, Sutton moved as far away from her family as possible (as soon as she was old enough). Now she lives in California, where she has, somehow, forged a normal, boring life for herself. She works as a “cost accounting supervisor” for a canned fruit and vegetable distributor. She doesn’t drink, she doesn’t gamble, she’s dated three straight guys named Dave. It may not sound thrilling, but nobody has ever been as proud of their boring life as Sutton is of hers. The Sacketts are all such disasters that every tiny accomplishment in Sutton’s life feels like a miracle.
Fey will serve as an exec producer opposite her Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt/30 Rock collaborators Robert Carlock and David Miner.
So much for ABC retooling Casey Wilson’s project Hail Mary. The longline was hilarious and original; was really looking forward to that.
Ohhhhh yeaaaahhhhh
:/ so I guess that’s dead
Omg I will def watch anything Casey or Busy is in!!!
Love happy endings forever :)
Me too! Loooooved Happy Endings and even thought Marry Me was fun.
Here’s hoping this does better than “Marry Me”. Which I loved by the way!!!
This is the one project i’m most looking forward to. The casting of these two and the description of the show is brilliant. I can’t wait to see this! And if it doesn’t work on NBC send it to Netflix!
Normally, I would be interested in anything Tina Fey does, but I find these two actresses incredibly annoying. I’ll have to skip it.
I guess we’ll have to…Hold On..for this project.
I sincerely hope it’s a solid comedic jem! Love them both!