Casey Wilson Set as Co-Lead Opposite Busy Philipps in NBC's Tina Fey-Produced Comedy Pilot Sackett Sisters

Happy Endings vet Casey Wilson has been tapped to play the co-lead opposite Cougar Town‘s Busy Philipps in NBC’s Tina Fey-produced comedy The Sackett Sisters, TVLine has learned.

The single-camera project — penned by Fey’s onetime 30 Rock charge Luke Del Tredici — centers on two polar-opposite estranged sisters, Wilson’s Sutton and Philipps’ Mandy, who perform an act of public heroism and are forced to navigate the aftermath together.

While Mandy is a living embodiment of the Sackett Family legacy of failure (i.e. she’s a train-wreck), Sutton goes out of her way to avoid it.

Here’s the official Sutton character description:

Cautious, humble, and way smarter than she gives herself credit for, Sutton moved as far away from her family as possible (as soon as she was old enough). Now she lives in California, where she has, somehow, forged a normal, boring life for herself. She works as a “cost accounting supervisor” for a canned fruit and vegetable distributor. She doesn’t drink, she doesn’t gamble, she’s dated three straight guys named Dave. It may not sound thrilling, but nobody has ever been as proud of their boring life as Sutton is of hers. The Sacketts are all such disasters that every tiny accomplishment in Sutton’s life feels like a miracle.

Fey will serve as an exec producer opposite her Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt/30 Rock collaborators Robert Carlock and David Miner.

