13 Reasons Why: Watch First Trailer for Netflix's Teen-Suicide Mystery

From the look of this first full 13 Reasons Why trailer, Netflix has stayed true to the Jay Asher young adult novel on which it’s based. Translation: The upcoming drama is dark, it’s twisty and it’s likely to suck you in whole.

The Selena Gomez-produced series debuts Friday, March 31, on the streaming video service. But the video above gives you a pretty good idea of what you’ll encounter in the tale of a high school student who commits suicide… then leaves cassette tapes for the classmates she says all contributed to her death.

13 Reasons Why follows Clay (played by Dylan Minnette, Scandal) as he receives the box of tapes from Hannah, as well as instructions to pass them along to 12 other students. The project got a straight-to-series, 13-episode order from the streaming video service in October. Kate Walsh (Private Practice) and Brian d’Arcy James (Smash) co-star as Hannah’s parents.

The throwback technology that Hannah (Katherine Langford) uses may seem out of place among today’s online youth, but that’s kind of the point: Hannah is “going analog to send a message to these young people who are so connected digitally,” director Tom McCarthy (Spotlight) said at a recent press event.

