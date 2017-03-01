13 Reasons Why: Watch First Trailer for Netflix's Teen-Suicide Mystery

From the look of this first full 13 Reasons Why trailer, Netflix has stayed true to the Jay Asher young adult novel on which it’s based. Translation: The upcoming drama is dark, it’s twisty and it’s likely to suck you in whole.
The Selena Gomez-produced series debuts Friday, March 31, on the streaming video service. But the video above gives you a pretty good idea of what you’ll encounter in the tale of a high school student who commits suicide… then leaves cassette tapes for the classmates she says all contributed to her death.
13 Reasons Why follows Clay (played by Dylan Minnette, Scandal) as he receives the box of tapes from Hannah, as well as instructions to pass them along to 12 other students. The project got a straight-to-series, 13-episode order from the streaming video service in October. Kate Walsh (Private Practice) and Brian d’Arcy James (Smash) co-star as Hannah’s parents.
The throwback technology that Hannah (Katherine Langford) uses may seem out of place among today’s online youth, but that’s kind of the point: Hannah is “going analog to send a message to these young people who are so connected digitally,” director Tom McCarthy (Spotlight) said at a recent press event.
Press PLAY on the video to get a feel for the series, then hit the comments with your thoughts!
This is one of my favorite books and I’m happy to see that it seems they’re staying true to it. I can’t wait until March 31!
march gonna be lite, gotg, logan, kong, iron fist and this, what a time to love, also April has the best for tv; originals, izombie, prison break to name afew
Yes, yes yes!!!! finally, now just do vampire academy series and spin-off and we are cool
I forgot how the book ended but I remember enjoying it. Hope the series lives up to its potential
one word: “skye”