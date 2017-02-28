Fewer TVs Are Being Used These Days (And Some Folks Don't Even Have One)

How many TVs do you regularly use in your home? The answer is likely to be, “Fewer than we used to.”
A new survey released on Tuesday by the U.S. Energy Information Administration shows that the average number of televisions in U.S. homes is declining, going from 2.6 (in 2009) to 2.3.
The percentage of houses with three or more TVs ended a decade-long upswing, slipping from 44 to 39 percent, while those with no TV whatsoever — including, presumably, that head-scratcher of a girl I couldn’t bring myself to date at college — rose from 1.3 to 2.6 percent. (Seriously, she grew up without a TV. I know, right?)
Since it unearthed this data merely in the course of measuring energy consumption, the U.S. Energy Information Administration arrives at no conclusion about why the decline in the number of TVs per home. Though obviously one can surmise that people now have other, more portable means to consumer their shows, either via laptop, iPad or 2-way wrist radio.
How many TVs are in regular use at your home right now? Think hard, being sure to consider the den, the living room, your rec room, the rumpus room, the musty guest room, the one you slip away to in the attic to watch E!…
I grew up in a house with 6 tvs (4 people). My husband and I have 3 tvs and we do watch on the laptop sometimes but I prefer to cast it onto the big screen TV
Oh yes, people without a tv. Didn’t encounter one in the past 30 years. But I remember being a child mid 80s, and a teacher telling me, she didn’t have a TV. I was telling her how amazing The Fall Guy and The A-Team was and she didn know them! I couldn’t wrap my head around that she didn’t have TV.
Oh and growing up we had one TV. And sometimes a TV in our childrens room. It was black and white and portable. Sometimes it worked and somethimes it didn’t. My little sister was the youngest and therefore forced to getup and change the channel. Good times :)
We don’t have a tv in my apartment, we each have laptops and iPads/tablets that we use for TV watching. My roommate also has a Roku project we use for movies sometimes
Sure I can always watch something on my phone, kindle or laptop but I actually prefer to watch live on my television even if I’m not a Nielsen family.
I watch everything (yes, everything) on my phone, so I have no need for a physical TV.
I have 5 TV’s in my house… main one in the living room, one in the family room that you can see from the kitchen, one in the basement and 1 each in 2 of the 3 bedrooms. And I can honestly say they are all used all the time because my family all watches different shows. And since I got unlimited data on my phone I’ve ramped up watching shows on my phone, but I still prefer watching on a TV at home. My family is the opposite of cord-cutters, I guess. Long live the electronics department!
I prefer the larger screen and better sound system of a TV so that’s what I use the most. While traveling, I watch on my iPad.
We have 1 TV in a household of 4 people. TV is switched on all day on the weekends only mainly for the guys who want to catch up on sport. Weekdays, TV’s off, everyone is on their devices. We watch all our shows on our devices with no ads. Doesn’t really matter I suppose because we are not a Neilsen household so our habits do not really affect anything.
I only have one tv since I’m the only one that lives in my house, I only use it for video games and movies or prime time tv most of the time, most of the time it’s off.
I don’t have a TV. I watch everything on my iPad. Occasionally if I want to watch a DVD I’ll use my laptop.