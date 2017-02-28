Fewer TVs Are Being Used These Days (And Some Folks Don't Even Have One)

How many TVs do you regularly use in your home? The answer is likely to be, “Fewer than we used to.”

A new survey released on Tuesday by the U.S. Energy Information Administration shows that the average number of televisions in U.S. homes is declining, going from 2.6 (in 2009) to 2.3.

The percentage of houses with three or more TVs ended a decade-long upswing, slipping from 44 to 39 percent, while those with no TV whatsoever — including, presumably, that head-scratcher of a girl I couldn’t bring myself to date at college — rose from 1.3 to 2.6 percent. (Seriously, she grew up without a TV. I know, right?)

Since it unearthed this data merely in the course of measuring energy consumption, the U.S. Energy Information Administration arrives at no conclusion about why the decline in the number of TVs per home. Though obviously one can surmise that people now have other, more portable means to consumer their shows, either via laptop, iPad or 2-way wrist radio.

How many TVs are in regular use at your home right now? Think hard, being sure to consider the den, the living room, your rec room, the rumpus room, the musty guest room, the one you slip away to in the attic to watch E!…