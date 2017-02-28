Voice Ratings Season 12
Courtesy of NBC

Ratings: The Voice Premiere Dips But Dominates Night, Taken Starts Strong

By /

NBC’s The Voice kicked off Season 12 on Monday with 13 million total viewers and a 3.1 rating, marking the competition’s fourth straight demo decline for a premiere, yet dominating the night in both measures.

Leading out of that, the Taken premiere did 7.4 mil and a 1.6, landing just below Timeless‘ own apres-Voice launch (7.6 mil/1.8) and easily leading all scripted fare. TVLine readers gave it an average grade of “B-.”

The night’s other debut, ABC’s When We Rise, averaged 3 million viewers and a 0.7 rating across its first two hours, up a bit (faint praise alert!) from Quantico‘s most recent numbers. The Bachelor (7.7 mil/2.4) dipped a bit week-to-week.

Elsewhere….

FOX | 24: Legacy (4 mil/1.0) and APB (3.4 mil/0.8) each dropped a few eyeballs while flat in the demo.

THE CW | Supergirl (2.17 mil/0.7) marked a new audience low while steady in the demo. Jane (940K/0.3) ticked down on both counts.

CBS | Superior Donuts (6.4 mil/1.2) and 2 Broke Girls (5.7 mil/1.2) held steady in the demo, while Scorpion (6.8 mil/1.1) dipped to tie its demo low and delver its second-smallest audience ever.

2 Comments
  1. justsomeguy says:
    February 28, 2017 at 8:29 AM

    Really happy about Taken’s ratings. I was expecting it to be half of that. It was really good. If it can maintain the quality and pacing of the pilot, I think most people will stick with it.

    Reply
  2. Wrstlgirl says:
    February 28, 2017 at 9:08 AM

    I’m really loving 24. Very fast paced. Haven’t watched Taken yet but noticed my dvr started 2 minutes late so hoping I didn’t miss anything important.

    Reply
