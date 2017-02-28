Report: Big Bang Renewal Hinges on Raises for Mayim Bialik, Melissa Rauch

Want another season of The Big Bang Theory? It may depend on making two geeky women very happy.
As previously reported, the hit CBS sitcom, currently in Season 10, is nearing a two-season renewal. But according to our sister site Variety, the final snag holding up the deal is securing a substantial raise for cast members Mayim Bialik (Amy) and Melissa Rauch (Bernadette).
The show’s five other main cast members — Jim Parsons (Sheldon), Kaley Cuoco (Penny), Johnny Galecki (Leonard), Simon Helberg (Howard) and Kunal Nayyar (Raj) — all currently make $1 million per episode, while Bialik and Rauch, who both joined in Season 3, make just (“just”) $200,000 per episode. The Variety report says the original five actors volunteered to cut their per-episode fee by $100,000 each to free up money to give Bialik and Rauch a raise. (Bazinga to that!)
That would bump up Bialik and Rauch’s per-episode salaries to $450,000 each. But their reps are said to be pushing for pay parity with their costars, meaning they would make as much per episode as Parsons and company. Negotiations with Bialik and Rauch’s reps are reportedly underway this week.
It’s hard to imagine a Big Bang without Amy and Bernadette: Bialik has earned four Emmy nominations as Sheldon’s awkward girlfriend Amy Farrah Fowler, and Rauch’s squeaky-voiced Bernadette just gave birth to her and Howard’s first child earlier this season. And it’s hard to imagine a CBS lineup without Big Bang in it: Even in Season 10, the comedy remains TV’s top-rated show in total viewers, averaging 19.5 million viewers each week.
Per Variety, both CBS and the show’s studio, Warner Bros. TV, are “optimistic” a renewal deal will get done… which means Amy and Bernadette might be able to splurge on fancy new eyeglasses soon enough.
Do Bialik and Rauch deserve Big Bang-sized raises? Drop your thoughts in a comment below.
No offense to the two, but the others have been on the show since the beginning. Regardless, go for it. I hope they get their raises. It’s a fun show but not as funny as it used to be. It is still enjoyable though.
If the show was on season six, that might be a valid argument, but at this point, it hardly matters anymore. Equal work, equal pay. I hope they bail if they don’t get parity!
CBS has a reputation for messing things like this up.
You mean like when they fired all the women from Criminal Minds so they could give Charlie Sheen more money for Two and a Half Men. That was definitely not the worst decision in the history of tv or anything.
i say give it to them, TBBT has become the Friends of this generation
Equal work for equal pay. :)
leeches
It’s CBS, does anyone expect any less of this bs?
(Also, taking bets that we’ll see a similar headline AGAIN soon as they’ve been renegotiating Criminal Minds contracts — though maybe they’re desperate enough to keep the original cast members, AJ and Kristen to pay them equally this time).
It’s seems so crazy to me some of the best stories & scenes are with these two why shouldn’t they be paid equally.