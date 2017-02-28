Shemar Moore Plots Return to CBS, as Star of S.W.A.T. Drama Pilot

Eleven months after his Criminal Minds character rode off into the sunset, Shemar Moore is on track for a possible CBS homecoming, as the star of its S.W.A.T. drama pilot.

Penned by Aaron Thomas, who will executive-produce with Shawn Ryan (currently an EP on Timeless), Marney Hochman, Neal Moritz, Pavun Shetty and Danielle Woodrow, the Sony Pictures Television/CBS Studios co-production follows a locally born and bred S.W.A.T. lieutenant — Daniel “Hondo” Harrelson, to be played by Moore — who is “torn between loyalty to the streets and duty to his fellow officers” when he is tasked to run a highly trained unit that is “the last stop for solving crimes in Los Angeles.”

The project is specifically inspired by the 2003 film of the same name, which starred Colin Ferrell, LL Cool J and Samuel Jackson and was itself inspired by the mid-1970s ABC drama. Justin Lin (Fast & Furious 6) is set to direct the pilot, just as he did with CBS’ Scorpion in 2014.

In addition to his run as Criminal Minds‘ Derek Morgan, Moore’s TV credits include The Young and the Restless and Birds of Prey. On S.W.A.T., he will also serve as a producer, says our sister site Deadline.