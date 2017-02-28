Pitch on the Bubble: Keep or Cut?

By mid-May, the broadcast networks must make some tough calls as to which series will return for the 2017-18 TV season, and which… won’t.
As that deadline draws near, TVLine is singling out a few “bubble” shows and sizing up their prospects — based in large part on creative strides (and stumbles) and future potential, but also with a requisite nod to cold, hard numbers.
Next up is an ambitious Fox drama that may be heading to the showers.
THE SHOW | Fox’s Pitch (Season 1 aired Thursdays at 9/8c)
THE CASE FOR KEEPING | On paper, Pitch should have been a home run (or at least a stand-up triple). The cast is led by standout newcomer Kylie Bunbury, hirsute team captain Mark-Paul Gosselaar and a roster of fine supporting players. The premise of the MLB’s first female pitcher was noisy (though in a way that didn’t play well with the misogynist demo), and it was explored in ways that were more often deft than heavy-handed. For those who follow baseball, there was insidery fun to be had (especially when Mark Consuelos’ GM and Kevin Connolly’s stat-loving Padres president locked horns), while those seeking straight drama had sibling rivalry and more than a bit of romance to chew on.
Speaking of romance: Pitch was smart to have Ginny and Mike’s near-miss happen at the end of the first season: It’s either a good foundation for a future slow-burn (should the show go that route) or a needed-to-be-addressed point in the platonic relationship between two teammates. The marriage between Blip (Mo McRae) and Evelyn (Meagan Holder) meanwhile provides entertaining comic relief that the show would do well to mine deeper in a potential Season 2.
THE CASE FOR CUTTING | Creating an MLB club from scratch isn’t cheap, and Pitch‘s first, 10-episode trip to the plate didn’t quite offset the investment — averaging barely 3 million viewers and a 0.8 rating. That said, those numbers outpace fellow Fox dramas Sleepy Hollow (2 mil/0.5), Scream Queens (1.4 mil/0.6) and The Exorcist (1.9 mil/0.7), and are on par with Rosewood (3.2/0.7), while the New York-based, well-populated and effects-heavy Gotham (3.5 mil/1.1) carries a super price tag. (Empire, Lethal Weapon, Star and Lucifer, meanwhile, are already renewed.)
Vote below, and then state your own case for keeping or cutting Pitch.
I’d vote to keep.. but it needs some fine tuning… dump for good the romantic sparks with the catcher… That is a bad idea on many fronts and cant they just have a good mentor type relationship with out romantic stuff? And beef up the supporting cast of her teammmates.
a lot of pitch fans are all for this romance tho!
Not me.. I watch the show for the baseball… and having a romance between teammates is just bad from a team perspective.. only bad things can happen from it… plus i liked the idea of him being her mentor… without the romance.
Having a romance doesn’t remove the baseball you said you like. Some people like romance and it’s ok to have both. It isn’t good idea between teammates but this a drama. Story has to come from somewhere.
“A romance” isnt my issue.. “a romance with a teammate” is.
I agree LK! Sure they have spark, but why can’t they just stay platonic friends? It’s more realistic that way
I love the romance. They better not keep it. And even though I’m a baseball fan, I don’t especially care about the team perspective as it’s not going to happen overnight and will likely involve Mike retiring and working for the team in some other capacity.
Didn’t even read the article. Just keep it!!!
This show is a hidden gem. Fox should take the time to market the show. The show is about more than baseball. Excellent writers and cast! We need to see more of Ginny and the crews story.
KEEP. A rare show that made me look forward to watching Live TV instead of DVR or OnDemand. Please!
Keep for sure. I really enjoyed this show.
Keep Keep Keep!!! I love this show and will be heartbroken if it’s cancelled.
keep. sure it has some flaws, but mostly it’s a really terrific and refreshing show with some excellent actors.
i also like they hired actual baseballplayers and the remaining team members.
*to play the remaining team members.
CUT PITCH. It’s going to be hard for the series and Fox to overcome after airing just 10 episodes in its first season.
My fave new show this year. I missed it because I didn’t get drawn in by the trailers but a friend told me about it and I LOVED it. Keep keep keep!!!
Keep. I love all of the characters and want to see more of them.
Keep it! Unlike any other show out right now. I can see a lot of people binging it and getting into it. Liked the actors and the stories they were telling. Worth keeping!
Keep but only if they keep Ginny and Mike in the mentee/mentor zone. That was a great and real relationship that we don’t see often on TV. Tired of shows where the stars always have to couple up. And for this show way too soapy.
Keep!!! This show is a gem. Imo, Fox renewed a couple of new shows it shouldn’t have, and dragging it’s feet on this one is killing me. Pitch is a great show. The dynamic between Ginny and all of the other characters is magic, and I especially love her relationship with Mike. I’d LOVE to see them develop that more. There were so many questions left unanswered at the end of episode 10–we absolutely need a season 2. Will Amelia come back? In what capacity? How will Ginny and her Will resolve their conflict? What’s going to happen with Ginny’s arm/career? What about the team? These are all things the fans are dying to know!
Keep
.
Pitch is a great show and I really hope it returns and more people tune in. I was seriously watching each episode at least 4 times, it’s really good!!!
This one of my favorite shows! Please keep it! There is so much to explore.
Keep. I get that Fox expected more from the ratings, but they have a quality show (and co-creator Dan Fogelman is in-demand due to the success of This Is Us), actors with great chemistry, and plenty of potential set up from season 1’s storylines. The sets are already built, the cast is trained, and some of the more expensive elements can be trimmed (fancy CG shots of pitches, at least half of the FoxSports talking heads) if the budget needs trimmed. They could easily grow the audience by re-airing season 1 over the summer.
I like the baseball elements, the behind-the-scenes team elements, the teammate relationships (even the romance, and I don’t find it forced or unlikely), and the family and friend stories. There is plenty of potential here, if Fox is willing to play ball again.
The show and it’s ratings left a lot to be desired. Fox doesn’t need it. Cut!