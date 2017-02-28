Fox's Marvel Pilot Adds Reign Alum Sean Teale as New Mutant Eclipse

Fox Marvel Pilot Cast
Marvel will be introducing (at least) one new mutant via its still-untitled, don’t-call-it-X-Men Fox pilot.

Sean Teale (Reign, Incorporated) has joined the drama as a never-before-seen mutant named Marcos Diaz (aka Eclipse), our sister site Deadline reports. A rebellious loner by nature, Eclipse has the power to “absorb and manipulate photons.”

The pilot, from writer Matt Nix (Burn Notice) and director Bryan Singer (the X-Men films), follows two non-mutant parents who learn that their children possess mutant abilities; the discovery leads them to join up with an underground network of mutants to keep their family safe from their anti-mutant government.

Teale joins previously announced cast members Stephen Moyer (True Blood) as Reed, the father of the aforementioned mutant children; Jamie Chung (Once Upon a Time) as Clarice Fong/Blink; and Blair Redford (The Lying Game) as Sam, the leader of the underground network.

2 Comments
  1. kirads09 says:
    February 28, 2017 at 5:28 PM

    yay for him. He was FANTASTIC in incorporated.

    Reply
  2. fernando933 says:
    February 28, 2017 at 5:34 PM

    They have a unique cast so far, I’m liking the casting

    Reply
