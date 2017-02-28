Fox's Marvel Pilot Adds Reign Alum Sean Teale as New Mutant Eclipse

Marvel will be introducing (at least) one new mutant via its still-untitled, don’t-call-it-X-Men Fox pilot.

Sean Teale (Reign, Incorporated) has joined the drama as a never-before-seen mutant named Marcos Diaz (aka Eclipse), our sister site Deadline reports. A rebellious loner by nature, Eclipse has the power to “absorb and manipulate photons.”

The pilot, from writer Matt Nix (Burn Notice) and director Bryan Singer (the X-Men films), follows two non-mutant parents who learn that their children possess mutant abilities; the discovery leads them to join up with an underground network of mutants to keep their family safe from their anti-mutant government.

Teale joins previously announced cast members Stephen Moyer (True Blood) as Reed, the father of the aforementioned mutant children; Jamie Chung (Once Upon a Time) as Clarice Fong/Blink; and Blair Redford (The Lying Game) as Sam, the leader of the underground network.

Your thoughts on this new addition to the Marvel Universe? Drop ’em in a comment below.