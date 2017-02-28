FEUD Season 2 to Focus on Charles and Diana's Royal Estrangement

For Season 2 of FEUD, Ryan Murphy is eschewing Hollywood royalty for the real thing.



FX on Tuesday renewed Murphy’s nascent anthology series for a 10-episode second season, which will focus on the tempestuous marriage and divorce of Prince Charles and the late Princess Diana. The pickup comes a week before the March 5 launch of the franchise’s eight-episode first season, FEUD: Bette and Joan.

FEUD: Charles and Diana — which is slated to bow in 2018 — will be written by Murphy and Brothers & Sisters creator Jon Robin Baitz (the latter of whom is currently consulting on the second, Katrina-themed season of Murphy’s American Crime Story.

Charles and Diana’s incendiary love/hate story has been the subject of numerous movies, most notably (or infamously?) the 1992 ABC movie Charles and Diana: Unhappily Ever After, which starred Cheers‘ Roger Rees and Dynasty‘s Catherine Oxenberg.