FEUD Season 2 to Focus on Charles and Diana's Royal Estrangement

For Season 2 of FEUD, Ryan Murphy is eschewing Hollywood royalty for the real thing.
FX on Tuesday renewed Murphy’s nascent anthology series for a 10-episode second season, which will focus on the tempestuous marriage and divorce of Prince Charles and the late Princess Diana. The pickup comes a week before the March 5 launch of the franchise’s eight-episode first season, FEUD: Bette and Joan.
FEUD: Charles and Diana — which is slated to bow in 2018 — will be written by Murphy and Brothers & Sisters creator Jon Robin Baitz (the latter of whom is currently consulting on the second, Katrina-themed season of Murphy’s American Crime Story.
Charles and Diana’s incendiary love/hate story has been the subject of numerous movies, most notably (or infamously?) the 1992 ABC movie Charles and Diana: Unhappily Ever After, which starred Cheers‘ Roger Rees and Dynasty‘s Catherine Oxenberg.
Sarah Paulson for Diana and David Schwimmer for Prince Charles
I’ll probably watch this one. The first season Bette and Joan doesn’t interest me at all.
Great subject material, though I’m worried he may have to pull his punches to avoid offending people.