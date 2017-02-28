Fear the Walking Dead First Look: Strand's a Bloody Mess in Season 3

Well, that can’t be good.

Ahead of its return for Season 3 this summer, Fear the Walking Dead on Tuesday released a trio of new images, including one of Colman Domingo’s haunted Strand with blood on his hands — literally. We also get a look at the fresh hell into which Nick (Frank Dillane) and Luciana (Danay Garcia) have fallen and receive a hint about the state of the reunion between Madison (Kim Dickens) and Travis (Cliff Curtis).

RELATEDMarch TV Premieres, Finales, Returns, Series Enders and More: Save the Dates

Per the Walking Dead companion series’ Season 3 synopsis, in the 16 episodes ahead, “our families will be brought together in the vibrant and violent ecotone of the U.S.-Mexico border. International lines done away with following the world’s end, our characters must attempt to rebuild not only society, but family as well.”

Good luck with that. The preview adds that, having murdered Andres, Alicia “has been fractured,” Nick “no longer feels immortal,” and a captive Ofelia will have to “see if she can muster the savagery of her father.” As for Strand, “he has his sights set on harnessing the new world’s currency.”

Click on the gallery above right to check out the photos, then hit the comments. Didn’t you think, especially toward the end of Season 2, Fear had gotten pretty good?