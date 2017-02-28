fear the walking dead season 3 preview photos
Courtesy of AMC

Fear the Walking Dead First Look: Strand's a Bloody Mess in Season 3

By /

Well, that can’t be good.

Ahead of its return for Season 3 this summer, Fear the Walking Dead on Tuesday released a trio of new images, including one of Colman Domingo’s haunted Strand with blood on his hands — literally. We also get a look at the fresh hell into which Nick (Frank Dillane) and Luciana (Danay Garcia) have fallen and receive a hint about the state of the reunion between Madison (Kim Dickens) and Travis (Cliff Curtis).

Fear the Walking Dead Season 3 Photos
fear the walking dead season 3 photos Launch Gallery

Per the Walking Dead companion series’ Season 3 synopsis, in the 16 episodes ahead, “our families will be brought together in the vibrant and violent ecotone of the U.S.-Mexico border. International lines done away with following the world’s end, our characters must attempt to rebuild not only society, but family as well.”

Good luck with that. The preview adds that, having murdered Andres, Alicia “has been fractured,” Nick “no longer feels immortal,” and a captive Ofelia will have to “see if she can muster the savagery of her father.” As for Strand, “he has his sights set on harnessing the new world’s currency.”

Click on the gallery above right to check out the photos, then hit the comments. Didn’t you think, especially toward the end of Season 2, Fear had gotten pretty good?

Comments are monitored, so don’t go off topic, don’t frakkin’ curse and don’t bore us with how much your coworker’s sister-in-law makes per hour. Talk smart about TV!

2 Comments
  1. Wrstlgirl says:
    February 28, 2017 at 1:31 PM

    Looking forward to it.

    Reply
  2. Couch Mom says:
    February 28, 2017 at 2:20 PM

    Strand is my favorite character. Go Strand!

    Reply
