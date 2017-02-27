Supergirl Preview: Jeremiah's Return Creates New Conflict for Alex and Kara

Sure, Alex and Kara are thrilled to have their father back on Monday’s Supergirl (The CW, 8/7c) — but that doesn’t mean there isn’t also room for other less-pleasant emotions.

Jeremiah’s return “definitely brings up a lot of questions, that’s for sure,” executive producer Andrew Kreisberg told reporters at a recent screening. “Alex so wholeheartedly wants to believe that he’s absolutely right and that everybody should just jump in and trust him, no questions asked, just from the standpoint of being a daughter and not having seen him in so long.”

Kara, on the other hand, is a little more skeptical of her father’s activities, which “creates some friction and tension, especially between Kara and Alex just trying to navigate the road of figuring out what to do now.”

“It’s really hard,” Chyler Leigh says of her character’s combative moments with Kara. “When we’re done with the scene, I’m like, ‘I’m really sorry that I yelled at you. It’s just strange, but I love her so much.”

Kara also finds herself somewhat at odds with Mon-El this week, though Kreisberg admits that “part of their happiness is the tension. It’s sort of where they live.”

“We love those banter-y scenes between them,” he adds. “What was so much fun about this episode is usually Mon-El is in the wrong … and in this episode, ironically, it’s like Kara and J’onn and Alex are so close to the problem emotionally that they can’t see it. So Mon-El is actually the one who’s the most clear-eyed, which was an interesting perspective to put him in.”

What are your hopes for Jeremiah’s return? Kara and Mon-El’s relationship? Whatever’s on your mind, drop it in a comment below.

Reporting by Vlada Gelman