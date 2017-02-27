Stephen Moyer Lands Lead Role in Fox's Marvel Mutant Drama Pilot

Stephen Moyer is trading vampires for mutants with his latest TV gig.

The True Blood alum has signed on to star in Fox’s untitled Marvel drama pilot about a runaway band of mutants, according to The Hollywood Reporter. Moyer will play Reed, an attorney and father who discovers his children have mutant powers and takes his family on the run, eventually joining up with an underground network of mutants.

If this all sounds very X-Men, that’s no mistake: X-Men director Bryan Singer will helm the pilot, and creator Matt Nix (Burn Notice) has already hinted that the new show “definitely exists in the same general kind of universe” as Marvel’s X-Men films. The cast includes Jamie Chung (Once Upon a Time) as mutant Blink and Blair Redford (Switched at Birth) as the Native American leader of the underground mutant network.

Moyer spent seven seasons on HBO’s True Blood as bloodsucker Bill Compton; that show signed off in 2014. Recently, Moyer appeared in the FX medieval drama The Bastard Executioner and played Captain Von Trapp in NBC’s The Sound of Music Live! He’ll next be seen in Fox’s ripped-from-the-headlines crime drama Shots Fired, debuting March 22.