Star Trek: Discovery to Debut in 'Late Summer, Early Fall,' Per CBS Boss

It’s not an exact stardate, Trekkies, but at least we now have a general idea of when Star Trek: Discovery‘s voyage will (finally) get underway.

The new Trek TV series heading for CBS All Access is expected to launch “sometime [in] late summer, early fall,” CBS chairman Les Moonves told investors today at a Morgan Stanley media conference, according to Deadline. That’s the most concrete scheduling news we’ve gotten recently on Discovery, which was originally set for a January debut, then May, before being pushed back again with no premiere date.

Explaining why it’s taken so long for Discovery to take flight, Moonves said, “It’s important to get it right, and Star Trek is the family jewels. We’re not going to rush it in. There’s a lot of post-production. But I’m very confident based on what I’ve seen so far.”

Moonves also defended the decision to put Discovery on the All Access streaming service (which costs $5.99/month to subscribe) versus airing it on CBS: “There are millions and millions of Trekkies out there. We know for a fact that the other versions of Star Trek… all did really well on Netflix. That gave us great confidence that this was the right choice to put the full-court press on All Access.”

Fans are eagerly anticipating the first Trek TV series since UPN’s Enterprise went off the air in 2005 — but Discovery has been plagued by troubling buzz since it was announced. Along with the aforementioned delays, original showrunner Bryan Fuller cut ties with the series in October. But the casting, at least, has been intriguing: The Walking Dead‘s Sonequa Martin-Green heads up an ensemble that includes Michelle Yeoh and True Blood alum James Frain, who’ll play Spock’s father Sarek.

Are you still onboard for Star Trek: Discovery? Give us a status report in the comments.