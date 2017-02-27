Ratings: Oscars Eye 9-Year Low — Can the Downward Trend Be Reversed?

Unless I’m reading this envelope from the Nielsen Company wrong, Sunday night’s Oscars broadcast was down in the preliminary ratings from last year’s telecast.

Hosted by Jimmy Kimmel and capped by one of the most ignominious gaffes in awards-show history — as an envelope mix-up led Faye Dunaway to announce the wrong best Picture winner — ABC’s presentation of the 89th annual Academy Awards scored a 22.4 rating/36 in metered market results, dipping a smidgen from the prelim numbers for last year’s Chris Rock-hosted outing, which eventually went on to report an eight-year low audience of 34.4 million total viewers.

Total audience (as well as demo numbers) for this year’s Oscars will be reported later; check back for updates.

Moonlight, not La La Land (in case you switched off the Zenith at the same time I did), was named Best Picture at this year’s kudoscast, while Emma Stone (La La Land), Casey Affleck (Manchester by the Sea), Viola Davis (Fences) and Mahershala Ali (Moonlight) grabbed gold in the acting categories.

Why do you think the Oscars’ numbers have been slipping? And what would you change to you reverse the trend?