Ratings: Oscars Eye 9-Year Low — Can the Downward Trend Be Reversed?

Unless I’m reading this envelope from the Nielsen Company wrong, Sunday night’s Oscars broadcast was down in the preliminary ratings from last year’s telecast.
Hosted by Jimmy Kimmel and capped by one of the most ignominious gaffes in awards-show history — as an envelope mix-up led Faye Dunaway to announce the wrong best Picture winner — ABC’s presentation of the 89th annual Academy Awards scored a 22.4 rating/36 in metered market results, dipping a smidgen from the prelim numbers for last year’s Chris Rock-hosted outing, which eventually went on to report an eight-year low audience of 34.4 million total viewers.
Total audience (as well as demo numbers) for this year’s Oscars will be reported later; check back for updates.
Moonlight, not La La Land (in case you switched off the Zenith at the same time I did), was named Best Picture at this year’s kudoscast, while Emma Stone (La La Land), Casey Affleck (Manchester by the Sea), Viola Davis (Fences) and Mahershala Ali (Moonlight) grabbed gold in the acting categories.
Why do you think the Oscars’ numbers have been slipping? And what would you change to you reverse the trend?
Apart from being too political, the Oscars continue to give the hosting job to obnoxious people. Is there no one with the smooth charm of a Johnny Carson or the wry wit of Billy Crystal left on the planet?
If you have seen the current crop of late night hosts then you already know the answer to your question. Also, ABC won’t pick another network’s host because it gives free publicity to that network/show.
That’s not true at all. David Letterman(CBS) & Johnny Carson(NBC) were both from competing stations.
Not many good hosts around any more. As a kid, I watched the Oscars just to see Bob Hope. Then Johnny Carson. These new late night tv hosts can’t hold a candle to Carson – when he had great skits and actually had a conversation with his guests.
No surprise. No one wanted to hear all the political crap. I ended up watching and was surprised by the lack of it (except for stupid Gael Garcia Bernal) and thought it was the best show in years, ending not withstanding.
Maybe next year’s producers will re-brand it – but good luck with that. The black protests and politics are too much for many viewers. The black actors who won last night, and the movie, should be able to feel confident they won on talent – not a gift of pity or sympathy from voting Academy members.
Really do you think they won because of their color. I think they are confident it was because of the quality of work. I didn’t make it through the whole broadcast but honestly I didn’t think it was that political at all.
That’s not what she meant imo. Last year was all
About no blacks being nominated. Every year lately they have an agenda. This year politics and trump. They are a bunch of spoiled out of touch jerks. It’s not like the old days where we all made it an occasion to watch . And hosts have been horrible
So you are assuming all these blacks were nominated because of the fallout last year, not because they deserved it due to their body of work. My point is no wonder why they feel like in the minority because of statements made like that.
Exactly why I tuned out. I have no love lost for Donald Trump, but I didn’t feel the need to spend four hours listening to people in formal wear whining about him.
A lot of people are tired of the potitical rants so they didn’t bother to watch.
Which is to say that a lot of people judge a thing without knowing it. Not surprising, but hardly acceptable behaviour from grown-ups.
Or they just had better things to watch…
Better’s a subjective term, but fair enough that not everyone chooses to watch the Oscars. I don’t choose to watch the SuperBowl, but you don’t see me going around judging it without having seen it.
I’m not sure I understand your logic. So other award shows have featured celebs using their acceptance speeches as a platform for their political statements this season and folks that weren’t interested in such were to watch the Oscars to see if they needed to avoid it? How about the same celebs at the Oscars were at the Globes applauding Meryl Streep…. it’s not a stretch to assume more of the same was possible and just not bother with it.
I didn’t watch those either because of politics. I also am against the trump protestors outside ( and I’m a trump person) this is not the time or place for politics .
You mean like the hateful words and actions about Trump?
I hear you. I mean, after all the awards events with all the speeches, how much more is needed to be said? Problem is it’s the American entertainment industry, everyone wants to be the one to offer that inspiring speech to stand up against a guy they helped elevate and disagree with. I mean if you’re a fan of Trump it’s like just more liberal elite nonsense, and if you’re not, even then the affirmation that he sucks is kind of old hat by now. The constant battle of a desire for escapism from politics with the problem being politics has now dipped its toe deeply in our escapism.
Man, ain’t THAT the truth.
The Oscars should entertain – not politicize. This show has had too many controversies during the past several years. A turn-off – literally.
Good…maybe the narcissists will learn their lesson and realize nobody is watching them pat themselves on their backs anymore, so they’ll stop the political rants and act the way the world wants them to act..like people who go up and humbly accept their statue
I know, right? That Alessandro Bertolazzi, what a freaking narcissist. And that Sylvain Bellemare, speaking French like that, what a show-off. And who does John Gilbert think he’s kidding with that accent anyway?
Wow act the way the world wants them to act. You want good little stepford people who are nothing more than robots and follows whatever a few want, seriously.
Right on!
How do you fix it? Easy – get rid of the categories nobody gives two craps about, move them to the technical Oscars. Look at what the Globes do – they keep it simple. Acting, Song, Director, Movie. Period. Add the musical performances in between and you’re done.
I don’t think it’s got anything to do with the program itself. Personally? I find award shows quite dull. It’s a bunch of people getting dressed up so they can spend an evening patting themselves on the back for playing make-pretend in front of the cameras. In the past, (and perhaps I’m dating myself here) I watched because my viewing options were limited and I wanted something on the screen. Today, however, there’s 100s of channels, Netflix, OnDemand programming, etc. I was happy catching up on my DVR and watching reruns of Law and Order instead of Hollywood’s love-in. Add to that, Hollywood folks have been using every microphone as an opportunity to push their political opinions at folks and many are growing tired of it. I have no desire to watch a person removed from reality sit and tell me how to think. They have a right to their 2cts. They have a right to share it, even. I have a right to opt to turn the channel and not hear it. So I took it. Perhaps they kept that out this year (as I’ve heard in a few places) but other shows were not quite that way and so many went in to the evening expecting it to be a lot of political commentary.
I will take Law & Order over an awards show any day. If I want to know who won, I will check the recap. If I want to watch the musical numbers, I will wait till someone posts them. Not a big fan of awards shows – there are to many of them which makes them meaningless.
I have better things to do than watching a whole bunch of snowflakes padding each other shoulders and promoting their political ideology.
Yeah. Politics should be left to the salt of the earth millionaires who are our president and cabinet members now. Only reality TV stars should be allowed to get into politics! Other than Ronald Reagan I guess. And Al Franken. And Sonny Bono.
Ya don’t think these people aren’t millionaires? 😂😂😂😂
The ratings are down because Hollywood has become too political …period. They are out of touch with the American people. We don’t have to watch anything they produce, Act in or promote. We are tired of their rhetoric.
You should say I not we because you do not speak for everyone. I never make it through the telecast but the truth is I watch for the dresses. It never bothers me when one speaks their mind because I am intelligent and open minded individual who is not afraid to hear others view. I guess I enjoy the fact that everyone isn’t alike and appreciate the diversity in others opinions even when I disagree. Sad really when others refuse the same courtesy.
Which is sort of ironic of you to say while you call out someone for not sharing your opinion. . .
Sorry pointing out the proper terminology is not quite the same. My response does not put people in a group. Where in my response did I say she wasn’t entitle to her opinion.
I know this year many people tuned out because of the Trump bashing. Remember lots of America voted for him. These si calked stars tried but could not get Clinton elected. Trump is working hard for our country and middle America who has suffered so much is happy with our new President.
Technically if you break it all down, only 25% voted for him. The truth is the ones who did I guarantee the majority wouldn’t have watch the Oscar no matter what. I’m glad you feel he is working hard because you are in the minority of that. I guess it is good to keep the fantasy going reality will hit soon enough. Unfortunately many don’t have that advantage because it affects their lives now.
Classless, ignorant people who IMAGINE THEMSELVES to be important to the rest of the world. I’m surprised the ratings weren’t worse in history of academy.
Watched the movie “Funny Girl” instead of academy awards. Most people did.
Wow you just describe number 45 to a tee. I guess that is why he didn’t have a big turnout for his side show.
Everyone is tired of out of touch people trying to change society through acting like a character they wish they could really be… and while trying to”break a leg” they all ended up with a “foot in their mouth”. They are totally out of touch.
too funny! Who’s doing the monitoring? The brilliant celebrities?
Honestly, I didn’t watch because:
1) I thought it would be all ‘La La Land’ (a testimony to White Hollywood)
2) No political statements would be more eloquent than what Meryl Streep already stated
3) Kimmel – meh.
4) I was irritated that excellent movies like Hidden Figures and Fences would be ignored (and I could catch Viola Davis’ speech on You Tube (which I did)
Having said all that, I tuned in for Best Picrure and that was both horrifying to watch while still fairly compelling.
Next year:
– get a better host
– don’t pre-destine the winners
Ditto from me
They’re dropping because people have turned entertainment into political views. I don’t watch them, and I don’t waste my hard-earned money on this nonsense. 1. I’ll watch Meet The Press if I want to be politicized; 2. I would rather read a good book. Hollywood has lost my business.
Not interested in your political agenda. Actors should stick to entertainment. An anti American tasteless display.
So I guess you are saying farmers and coal miners should stick to what they do best because the don’t know squat about politics, which might be accurate considering who they voted for. No what is anti American is people who feel that every CITIZEN VOICE should be heard. The ones who have lost their empathy towards others and what the US has stood for all these years.
Too political. Nobody cares about their opinions.
The American people should stop going to movies because Hollywood thinks they speak for America which they Shirley do not. Just look at the revenue figures for the recent crop of movies and you will see dismal results. Keep it up America and we will shut them into foreclosure on their undeserved lifestyle
Surely you might this right. Some films have done very well, others not so much but that has always been the case. With technology today movies theaters might be obsolete in a few years, but I don’t see movies not being made only distributed differently.
As long as the people of Hollywood make fools of themselves with all the politicizing, there will be less and less people going to the movies and watching shows like the Oscars.
SO MANY ADS!
I’m
So sick of their personal agenda( politics) and not thinking about us the fans, last year was bad enough with the black deal now you have a beautiful Valentino gown wore with a blue ribbon? I’m sick of it! We used to do parties where we get dressed up etc … no more
You’re offended because they wore a blue ribbon? Were you offended when they waved the Nazi flag during the conservative convention?
Helllo that was thrown out and not republican people . Check your facts
Sorry I did check my facts and it happened. Now claiming to be a joke but true. So you are saying there were no Republicans there? I think it is you who needs to do a little fact checking.
It is too political. I don’t care what there political views are and don’t care to hear it.
the people who voted for Trump in the office of the White House are totally discouraged and fed up with this Disloyalty to our country the disrespect to ourpresident. Elite hollywood are nasty, ugly and disrespectful to their audience. Actors r suppose to entertain not throw disdain into our face. Hollywood is our enemy change this trend? Change your dang attitude towards our president!
Respect is earned not a given. “Patriotism means to stand by the country. It does not mean to stand by the president or any other public official, save exactly to the degree in which he himself stands by the country. It is patriotic to support him insofar as he efficiently serves the country. It is unpatriotic not to oppose him to the exact extent that by inefficiency or otherwise he fails in his duty to stand by the country. In either event, it is unpatriotic not to tell the truth, whether about the president or anyone else.” Teddy Roosevelt.
Will not return to watching any awards programs until the communist narcissists stop forcing their anti American crap and anti Trump propaganda down our throats. I’m losing respect for the whole industry. PATHETIC!!! Well let’s see how well you do without the patrons who pay to watch you overblown egos perform.
While self-righteous Hollywood celebrated islam, muslims beheaded 70-year-old German Jurgen Kantner.
#IslamKills
Our comments are reviewed before they are allowed to be posted? Reminds me of Communist Germany when Adolf ran the show. George Soros has a total grip on Hollywood
Que?
Just to give you a µ of education: Communist Germany was run by Walter Ulbricht and Erich Honecker. Good ol’ Adolf ran Faschist (or has he called it: national-socialist) Germany.
No one cares to hear them berating a United States President. Where is the respect!!!
I watch the Oscars to feel good and be entertained, not to hear actor elites bash the President. If you want to do that, do it as a guest on Jimmy Kimmels show. My recourse is to change the channel. You, the Oscar Ratings Committee, by your tolerance, need to decide if I don’t watch the Oscars, Kimmels Show, or both.
Who needs to be lectured by a bunch of perverts, drunks and drug addicts?
Didn’t watch sick of the talk about our president they need. To get over it
My reason for not watching was much less controversial than most of the other comments, the Walking Dead was on. If they want more viewers don’t put it up against something as popular as that show.
The political controversy aside: Why does anyone watch award shows? What are the Oscars essentially? Oscar 1: 5 candidates are nominated and short clips are shown; A previous winner goes center stage, opens an envelope (hopefully the right one ;-)) and anounces the winner; The winner thanks their mother and her dog for this achievement and leaves the stage. Oscar 2: 5 candidates … Oscar 3: 5 candidates … Last Oscar of the evening: 5 candidates …
We are tired of listen to liberal rants about OUR president from over paid under talented hacks . We pay them to entertain, not talk their version of politics.
KARMA visited Streep last night .lol may they all realized their limitations before they meet with the same fate.
The hosts and the producers are not the problem, although it is weird that multiple different sets of producers/hosts run different variations on the same gags.
I’m pretty sure the audience for the Oscars is still much larger than the total ticket receipts for all of the Best Picture nominees combined. That says ABC is doing the right things to draw a bigger audience, but the Academy has to get out of this ‘Oscar Bait’ cycle and start recognizing excellent ‘popcorn’ movies as well.
Why would folks watch if they don’t have any investment in the movies nominated.
There’s an obvious answer to the host and ratings issue: Get The Rock to do it. Problem solved.
Award shows are just dull, and the Oscars are the dullest of all.
Why anyone would want to sit through over 3 hours of watching people pat each other on the back for acting is more puzzling than why people tune out. But with all the political crap coming out of Hollywood this year, I did notice a lot of people saying they were boycotting on social media simply because they were tired of seeing Hollyweird bash anyone who did not support their liberal viewpoints.
A bigger question for Hollywood may be will those same people extend that boycott to movies and tv shows, but it will be interesting to watch for sure.
Remains to be seen,but should be interesting to see how Hollywood reacts to what I’ve seen some conservatives call “reverse McCarthism” that seems to be prevalent there now. If you don’t agree with their views, you are threatened with loss of work.
I think the political thing is a reason – and I’m a political junkie.
But movies are also crap. If I just think back at the end of the 90s, early 2000s, you could quote movies. Even if you didn’t watch them, they were everywhere. I haven’t seen the Matrix trilogy and I get the jokes. I know what it’s about.
Nowadays, because you can download anything, there’s no need to go to the cinema, people can choose what they watch. Which is good in a way. And Oscar movies have to have a message. Like, there are only a few movies you could actually enjoy. The ones they nominate sometimes are wannabe artsy things.
So I choose TV any day of the week.