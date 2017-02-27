TVLine Items: Incorporated Cancelled, Jeremy Piven's CBS Pilot and More

Dennis Haysbert’s casting in the NBC pilot Reverie was, indeed, a bad sign for Syfy’s Incorporated.
The futuristic thriller, starring Haysbert and Sean Teale, has been cancelled after one season, our sister site Deadline reports.
The drama — which hails from executive producers Matt Damon and Ben Affleck — wrapped its ten-episode freshman run on Jan. 25.
* Emmy winner Jeremy Piven (Entourage) will star in the CBS drama pilot Wisdom of the Crowd as a tech innovator who creates a cutting-edge crowd-sourcing hub to solve his own daughter’s murder, Deadline reports.
* Keke Palmer (Scream Queens) has joined the cast of Epix’s original drama Berlin Station as a series regular for Season 2, per Deadline.
* Season 2 of Disney XD’s Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy will debut with back-to-back episodes on Saturday, March 11 at 9/8c.
* The ATX Television Festival, taking place June 8-11 in Austin, Texas, will host a panel for NBC’s freshman hit This Is Us, as well as reunions for ABC’s yuppie dramedy thirtysomething and Lisa Kudrow’s HBO showbiz satire The Comeback.
Pure Genius flopped. APB is flopping. And yet CBS develops yet another show on the exact same concept? Don’t they want people to watch? SMH.