TVLine Items: Incorporated Cancelled, Jeremy Piven's CBS Pilot and More

Dennis Haysbert’s casting in the NBC pilot Reverie was, indeed, a bad sign for Syfy’s Incorporated.

The futuristic thriller, starring Haysbert and Sean Teale, has been cancelled after one season, our sister site Deadline reports.

RELATEDCable/Streaming Renewal Scorecard: What’s Coming Back? What’s Cancelled? What’s On the Bubble?

The drama — which hails from executive producers Matt Damon and Ben Affleck — wrapped its ten-episode freshman run on Jan. 25.

Ready for more of today’s newsy nuggets? Well…

* Emmy winner Jeremy Piven (Entourage) will star in the CBS drama pilot Wisdom of the Crowd as a tech innovator who creates a cutting-edge crowd-sourcing hub to solve his own daughter’s murder, Deadline reports.

RELATEDPilot Season ’17: Scoop on This Fall’s (Possible) New Shows, Who’s In Them

* Keke Palmer (Scream Queens) has joined the cast of Epix’s original drama Berlin Station as a series regular for Season 2, per Deadline.

* Season 2 of Disney XD’s Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy will debut with back-to-back episodes on Saturday, March 11 at 9/8c.

* The ATX Television Festival, taking place June 8-11 in Austin, Texas, will host a panel for NBC’s freshman hit This Is Us, as well as reunions for ABC’s yuppie dramedy thirtysomething and Lisa Kudrow’s HBO showbiz satire The Comeback.