Incorporated Cancelled
Courtesy of Syfy

TVLine Items: Incorporated Cancelled, Jeremy Piven's CBS Pilot and More

By /

Dennis Haysbert’s casting in the NBC pilot Reverie was, indeed, a bad sign for Syfy’s Incorporated.

The futuristic thriller, starring Haysbert and Sean Teale, has been cancelled after one season, our sister site Deadline reports.

RELATEDCable/Streaming Renewal Scorecard: What’s Coming Back? What’s Cancelled? What’s On the Bubble?

The drama — which hails from executive producers Matt Damon and Ben Affleck — wrapped its ten-episode freshman run on Jan. 25.

Ready for more of today’s newsy nuggets? Well…

* Emmy winner Jeremy Piven (Entourage) will star in the CBS drama pilot Wisdom of the Crowd as a tech innovator who creates a cutting-edge crowd-sourcing hub to solve his own daughter’s murder, Deadline reports.

RELATEDPilot Season ’17: Scoop on This Fall’s (Possible) New Shows, Who’s In Them

* Keke Palmer (Scream Queens) has joined the cast of Epix’s original drama Berlin Station as a series regular for Season 2, per Deadline.

* Season 2 of Disney XD’s Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy will debut with back-to-back episodes on Saturday, March 11 at 9/8c.

* The ATX Television Festival, taking place June 8-11 in Austin, Texas, will host a panel for NBC’s freshman hit This Is Us, as well as reunions for ABC’s yuppie dramedy thirtysomething and Lisa Kudrow’s HBO showbiz satire The Comeback.

Comments are monitored, so don’t go off topic, don’t frakkin’ curse and don’t bore us with how much your coworker’s sister-in-law makes per hour. Talk smart about TV!

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

1 Comment
  1. Iris says:
    February 27, 2017 at 12:11 PM

    Pure Genius flopped. APB is flopping. And yet CBS develops yet another show on the exact same concept? Don’t they want people to watch? SMH.

    Reply
ad
 