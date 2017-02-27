Fortitude Season 2, With Dennis Quaid, Lands on Amazon After Pivot Folds

The town of Fortitude has more tales to tell to U.S. viewers, now that Amazon has stepped forward and offered the series a Season 2 home.

A psychological thriller commissioned by Sky Atlantic, Fortitude follows Dan Anderssen (Game of Thrones‘ Richard Dormer), the sheriff of a small isolated Norwegian community that is undergoing change and upheaval due to parasite and pathogen activity. After shooting the woman he loved, Dan becomes consumed with guilt, disappears into the wilderness and was presumed dead. Without a sheriff, the people of Fortitude begin to wonder whether Deputy Eric Odegard (Hlynur Haraldsson), who has spent the last few weeks desperately searching for Dan, can fill his shoes. When a new body is discovered on the other side of town, Eric must step up and lead this horrific investigation.

Season 1 aired Stateside on Pivot, which Participant Media shuttered last fall.

New to the cast for Season 2 (which has already aired in some international parts) are Dennis Quaid — as Michael Lennox, a fisherman who will try anything to cure his terminally ill wife — Michelle Fairley (Game of Thrones) and Parminder Nagra (ER), among others.

“In Fortitude, our customers will experience Dennis Quaid in a remarkably compassionate role, joined by an ensemble cast that has resonated with audiences globally,” Amazon Studios Comedy & Drama chief Joe Lewis said in a statement. “We’re excited to add such a beautiful and captivating series to our originals slate.”

Amazon will release Fortitude‘s 10-episode Season 2 later this year.