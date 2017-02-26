Oscars 2017: Viola Davis Wins Best Supporting Actress for Fences

She went in the odds-on favorite and came out a winner.
As predicted by Oscar prognosticators far and wide, Viola Davis took home the Best Supporting Actress trophy at Sunday’s 89th annual Academy Awards for her raw, visceral work in Fences.
In her emotional acceptance speech, Davis said, “There’s one place that all the people with the greatest potential are gathered, and that’s the graveyard. People ask me all the time, ‘What kind of stories do you wan to tell, Viola?’ and I say, “Exhume those bodies. Exhume those stories. The stories of the people who dreamed big and never saw those dreams to fruition. People who fell in love and lost.’ I became an artist, and thank God I did, because we are the only profession that celebrates what it means to live a life. So here’s to [Fences screenwriter/playwright] August Wilson, who exhumed and exalted the ordinary people.”
.@violadavis gives tearful acceptance speech thanking her family: “I’m so glad that you are the foundation of my life.” #Oscars pic.twitter.com/70UvDzlhsM
Heading into Sunday’s ceremony, the How to Get Away With Murder actress had already triumphed at the Golden Globes, the SAG Awards and the BAFTAs.
This was Davis’ third Oscar nomination and first win; she had previously been nominated for her work in 2009’s Doubt and 2012’s The Help.
Yay!!!! It’s well deserved!
Did she mean that her stupid profession is important and all of us are losers who do real jobs??? Or did I misunderstand her???
There’s always one person who has to criticise a genuinely nice and thoughtful speech from the Oscars. She clearly didn’t say that.
She is great. Thank you for noting that.
And this surprises absolutely no one. :) Not that that’s a bad thing.
I sure loved her performance but if she thinks artists are the only people who know how to celebrate a life she diminishes the everyday life of the rest of us. I bet she didn’t mean it to stab those of us on the front lines, because she is clearly on the right side of humanity.
Mine is a life a service and I celebrate hers, believe me, but how many snack bags, socks, clothes and bicycles does she hand out to the homeless does she do in person on a day to day? I do it in person.
But I am thrilled to pieces with her win and she should have been up for lead actress!
I really don’t think she meant to do that. She looked pretty emotional.
So sad she felt she needed to say that…there are other professionals who know what it is to celebrate life…just ask a surgeon who just gave a child another chance to live or a therapist who is helping someone to reconnect to their lives…so much more out there than the acting professionals
Or the journalist who digs for the truth and changes the world by exposing the lies and corruption.
You mean like Wikileaks, the truth and it is ignored.
I will admit I believe she was snubbed for The Help and that I preferred her performance over Meryl’s (others may disagree on that and that’s ok). While I’m glad she won the Oscar, but I do not agree with whoever thought it was best to put her in the supporting category. She won the Tony in the leading category for Fences, and I really think she belonged in the leading category at the Oscars. Denzel and her were co-leads and the reason she was submitted as supporting was due to how crowded the lead actress race was. I think Naomie Harris would win if they had entered Davis as a lead. I’m not sure if this says more about the Academy voters or if it says more about whomever thought that she could not win in the lead actress category.
I thought she should’ve won for The Help too (not that I didn’t think Meryl wasn’t great in The Iron Lady as well).
A little self-indulgent. Thank god Mahershalas speech was a nice and needed quiet ‘thank you’ without trying to be too poetic or “making it a moment”. I honestly thought both Naomie Harris and Michelle Williams deserved the award more…Violas acting is just not to my liking…I haven’t seen her on stage- so I can’t speak to that but on film it’s all a little on the nose for me, unsubtle.
That one comment she made is something only an actor would say. I’m just going to assume she misspoke, otherwise she’s an idiot.
I like her and I am happy for her win. I didn’t like her speech, though. This show is all about how brave and heroic making expensive movies is, and she fell into the trap.
People are attacking her speech but are completely missing the point (not that I didn’t expect people to read into what they want). Yes, surgeons and doctors and nurses save lives. Teachers pass wisdom on to their students. The list goes on. But no other profession, as she stated, celebrates lives. Do surgeons celebrate the past lives of migrant farmers? Or space explorers? Do they tell their stories to the world? She was talking about all of the lives past, present and future and their stories that need to be told.
If you don’t think other professions and other peoples’ life stories celebrate lives, I don’t know what to tell you. In many cases, people themselves are responsible for having their lives celebrated along with those that were key to their successes. You don’t always need an artist to get that point across or it to become widely recognized. In fact, in many cases artists aren’t involved in that process at all.
Doh. *for* it to become widely recognized, I mean.