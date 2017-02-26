New York Times Ad Vows to Fight Trump's 'Alternative Facts' With Truth

The Gray Lady’s satin, opera-length gloves are off.
During Sunday night’s broadcast of the 89th annual Academy Awards on ABC, the New York Times was set to debut a commercial that takes aim at the “alternative facts” that have been coming from President Donald Trump’s administration since he took office last month, by vowing to counter them with the truth.
After a series of “The truth is…” statements, displayed in plain text on a white background, target the travel ban, illicit ties to Russia and such (without ever name-checking POTUS), the spot states, “The truth is hard to find… to know. The truth is more important now than ever.”
As the ad circulated ’round the Internet early Sunday, President Trump dismissed it as “bad” and suggested the Times must be “failing” if it is advertising in such a way. (The newspaper actually has added 132,000 paid subscriptions to its news products since Election Day — 10 times its growth during the same period a year prior.)
The Times was one of several news outlets to be banned from a Friday “gaggle” (casual press conference) with White House press secretary Sean Spicer.
