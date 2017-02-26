NEIL FINGLETON Game of Thrones Dies
Game of Thrones' Neil Fingleton Dies

Game of Thrones actor Neil Fingleton, who played the towering Mag the Mighty on the HBO drama, died Saturday in the UK of heart failure. He was 36.

unnamedThe 7’7″ Fingleton, who held the title of tallest British-born man in the world, played basketball in college (at both the University of North Carolina and Holy Cross) and professionally before transitioning into acting.

Additional TV credits included playing The Fisher King on Doctor Who. On the big screen, he appeared in 47 Ronin, Jupiter Ascending, X-Men: First Class and Avengers: Age of Ultron.

Fingleton was featured in the British documentaries Britain’s Tallest Men and Superhuman: Giants.

5 Comments
  1. SJ says:
    February 26, 2017 at 8:18 AM

    So sad. He was such a gentle giant. RIP big guy!

    • Kevin Tran says:
      February 26, 2017 at 8:44 AM

      The character was so great in battle scenes like The Watchers on the Wall, Hardhome and Battle of the Bastards (best episode of GoT).

  2. Kevin Tran says:
    February 26, 2017 at 8:20 AM

    Another GoT actor passed away. First Maester Aemon and now Mag the Mighty. I’m amazed that he’s over 7 feet tall and could’ve been great if Neil Fingleton was playing in the NBA. RIP :-(

  3. Leah says:
    February 26, 2017 at 8:22 AM

    Very sad news. It would be nice to show a picture of the actor here, and not just a photo of a character he played.

