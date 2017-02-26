Oscars Casey Affleck Best Actor
Shutterstock

Oscars 2017: Casey Affleck Wins Best Actor for Manchester by the Sea

By /

Casey Affleck has added to the shiny, new Golden Globe on his mantel, winning Best Actor at Sunday night’s 89th annual Academy Awards, for his performance in Manchester by the Sea.

Oscars 2017: Best/Worst Moments
BEST FAIRYTALE ENDING Yeah, Kimmel's bit where he brought an unsuspecting busload of tourists into the Oscars ran a little long. But we did love seeing engaged couple Vicki and Gary get an impromptu wedding ceremony from Vicki's favorite actor, Denzel Washington. Launch Gallery

RELATEDOscars: Viola Davis Wins Best Supporting Actress for Fences

In the slow-burn drama about grief and forgiveness, Affleck plays a man who looks after his teenage nephew after the boy’s father dies.

GRADE IT!Oscars: Jimmy Kimmel Shreds Trump, Mel Gibson in Monologue

To grab gold, Affleck bested fellow nominees Denzel Washington (Fences), Ryan Gosling (La La Land), Andrew Garfield (Hacksaw Ridge) and Viggo Mortensen (Captain Fantastic).

His previous Oscar nod came in the supporting actor category, for 2007’s The Assassination of Jesse James by the Coward Robert Ford.

Watch Affleck’s acceptance speech below:

Comments are monitored, so don’t go off topic, don’t frakkin’ curse and don’t bore us with how much your coworker’s sister-in-law makes per hour. Talk smart about TV!

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

9 Comments
  1. Travis says:
    February 26, 2017 at 8:59 PM

    Shouldn’t he be in jail or something?
    Let’s just keep rewarding men who sexually abuse/assault like there’s nothing wrong with it. It is Trumps America after all.

    Reply
  2. Drewer says:
    February 26, 2017 at 9:08 PM

    What a genuine speech. I’m so glad I found the time and a theater to go see this one. A heartrendingly honest performance.

    Reply
  3. Superwoman says:
    February 26, 2017 at 9:09 PM

    Very well deserved…he earned it

    Reply
  4. Drewer says:
    February 26, 2017 at 9:09 PM

    What a genuine speech. I’m so glad I found the time and a theater to go see this one. A heartbreakingly honest performance.

    Reply
  5. Claire says:
    February 26, 2017 at 9:27 PM

    He’s sexy as hell. I love him. He deserved it. Meow 😍😍

    Reply
See More Comments
ad
 