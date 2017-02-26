Oscars 2017: Casey Affleck Wins Best Actor for Manchester by the Sea

Casey Affleck has added to the shiny, new Golden Globe on his mantel, winning Best Actor at Sunday night’s 89th annual Academy Awards, for his performance in Manchester by the Sea.
In the slow-burn drama about grief and forgiveness, Affleck plays a man who looks after his teenage nephew after the boy’s father dies.
To grab gold, Affleck bested fellow nominees Denzel Washington (Fences), Ryan Gosling (La La Land), Andrew Garfield (Hacksaw Ridge) and Viggo Mortensen (Captain Fantastic).
His previous Oscar nod came in the supporting actor category, for 2007’s The Assassination of Jesse James by the Coward Robert Ford.
Watch Affleck’s acceptance speech below:
Shouldn’t he be in jail or something?
Let’s just keep rewarding men who sexually abuse/assault like there’s nothing wrong with it. It is Trumps America after all.
Point is??? Half the people in that room should probably be in jail.
He killed it in that movie & earned his oscar.
+1
He was accused of sexual harassment, which was settled out of civil court. While not okay, big difference between that and criminal charges of sexual assault.
What a genuine speech. I’m so glad I found the time and a theater to go see this one. A heartrendingly honest performance.
Very well deserved…he earned it
Absolutely. His performance was heartbreaking and sublime.
He’s sexy as hell. I love him. He deserved it. Meow 😍😍