Oscars 2017: Casey Affleck Wins Best Actor for Manchester by the Sea

Casey Affleck has added to the shiny, new Golden Globe on his mantel, winning Best Actor at Sunday night’s 89th annual Academy Awards, for his performance in Manchester by the Sea.

In the slow-burn drama about grief and forgiveness, Affleck plays a man who looks after his teenage nephew after the boy’s father dies.

To grab gold, Affleck bested fellow nominees Denzel Washington (Fences), Ryan Gosling (La La Land), Andrew Garfield (Hacksaw Ridge) and Viggo Mortensen (Captain Fantastic).

His previous Oscar nod came in the supporting actor category, for 2007’s The Assassination of Jesse James by the Coward Robert Ford.

Watch Affleck’s acceptance speech below: