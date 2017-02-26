Big Love Actor Bill Paxton Dead at 61

Veteran actor Bill Paxton, best known to TV audiences as polygamist patriarch Bill Henrickson on HBO’s Big Love, died on Saturday due to complications from surgery. He was 61.

The actor, who was currently starring in CBS’ adaptation of the Denzel Washington/Ethan Hawke film Training Day, also appeared in the History Channel miniseries Hatfields & McCoys and Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. on ABC.

In a statement released to TMZ, Paxton’s family says that “it is with heavy hearts we share the news that Bill Paxton has passed away due to complications from surgery,” and notes that his “passion for the arts was felt by all who knew him, and his warmth and tireless energy were undeniable.”

HBO has released the following statement, paying its respects to the former Big Love star:

We are extremely saddened to hear of the passing of Bill Paxton. Big Love was a seminal series for HBO for many years due to Bill’s extraordinary talent and grace. Off screen, he was as warm, smart and fun as one could be. A true friend to so many at HBO. He will be greatly missed.

In addition to his small-screen credits, Paxton is known for such films as Twister, Titanic and Aliens.

Paxton is survived by his wife, Louise Newbury, and his two children.