Big Love Actor Bill Paxton Dead at 61

Veteran actor Bill Paxton, best known to TV audiences as polygamist patriarch Bill Henrickson on HBO’s Big Love, died on Saturday due to complications from surgery. He was 61.
The actor, who was currently starring in CBS’ adaptation of the Denzel Washington/Ethan Hawke film Training Day, also appeared in the History Channel miniseries Hatfields & McCoys and Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. on ABC.
In a statement released to TMZ, Paxton’s family says that “it is with heavy hearts we share the news that Bill Paxton has passed away due to complications from surgery,” and notes that his “passion for the arts was felt by all who knew him, and his warmth and tireless energy were undeniable.”
HBO has released the following statement, paying its respects to the former Big Love star:
We are extremely saddened to hear of the passing of Bill Paxton. Big Love was a seminal series for HBO for many years due to Bill’s extraordinary talent and grace. Off screen, he was as warm, smart and fun as one could be. A true friend to so many at HBO. He will be greatly missed.
In addition to his small-screen credits, Paxton is known for such films as Twister, Titanic and Aliens.
Paxton is survived by his wife, Louise Newbury, and his two children.
I’m so shocked didn’t know he was sick or what it was he was truly a fav will miss love always.my prayers for all
I wonder what this means for Training Day. I know that’s the wrong thing to think about but gosh, they must be in a panic.
Truthfully, I don’t think it was coming back anyway.
I love that show because of his performance. Condolences to his family and bless them for sharing his great talents with us.
Well,the show is so new that replacing a lead probably won’t really affect it much.. Its not the same as trying to replace a role in a long-running series.. I expect that it will go on hiatus for awhile and maybe come back with a new lead actor.. If the ratings were good enough to try and save it at all.. I have been watching it, but don’t know if it was getting decent ratings or not.
This is a shock! He is one of my favorites, he was perfect in Big Love. 61 is too young.
This makes me so sad. My thoughts and prayers go out to his friends and family. RIP Bill Paxton, gone too soon.
Wow. I just watched Twister for the billionth time on Thursday. RIP
I was just watching Titanic last night on AMC, too.
I am shocked to hear this news. My condolences to his family. He was well loved by all. Great actor.
What surgery did he have?
He had heart surgery but dies from a post-op stroke. Don;t know what his previous lifestyle was or if he had a history of heart problems in his family but you have to take care of yourself at an earlier age because it will catch up with you. Every old person I’ve met who has health issues always say the same thing, I wish I would have taken care of myself earlier. It sucks being old with health issues and taking a mountain of pills for the rest of your life.
Loved him! So sad to hear this.
So sorry to here the news Sympathy to family and friends .
So sad to hear loved him on Big Love and Twister is one on my favorite movies
Condolences to his family friends and co workers
What sadness this brings to all of his fans
Know that Angel’s have him on his next journey
Angel’s are around his family for comfort
He will be missed. I loved his character on Training Day. That show was good. My condolences to his family.
Rip bill
Really enjoy his work in films like Aliens, True Lies, Titanic and The Terminator which were all directed by James Cameron. Very sad about his passing. RIP Bill Paxton :-(
Such a great actor and sad loss…I’ll always remember him 1st at Chet in Weird Science. :(
I usually don’t post regarding celebrities’ obituaries. Unless one is pretty much heartless, people feel a sense of loss across the board. I just want to say that we all need to realize that no surgery is “routine,” and that we need to hold our loved ones close and support them totally and not be dismissive when they are scheduled for any type of operation. There are always risks of complications, regardless of the patient’s health or the surgeon’s skill.
RIP Mr.Paxton.
I saw him speak on a panel at an ATAS Father’s Day event. He was brilliant and funny and adorable, along with being a great actor. So sad and sorry to hear this.
Whoa. Game over, man…
Really, I didn’t know he was sick. I loved him in just about everything he did. My condolences to his family and friends.
This is a shock. Deepest condolences to his family, friends and fans. Rest in Peace Mr. Paxton.
Another one lost in the 60-70 age bracket. Scary.
OMG I am shocked😢 I was just watching training day last night on my dvr. He was the best actor and a great person. And 61 is to young. What kind of surgery was he getting? I feel bed for his kids and wife.. My prayers are with the family.
It’s so weird and so sudden. I was just reading a few articles and interviews recently in magazines about Bill Paxton where he was really upbeat and excited about Training Day. He seemed like he had a lot coming this year otherwise.
Wonder if he’ll be mentioned in the Oscar In Memoriam section, but it may be too short notice.
I’m just stunned. This is the definition of unexpected. Growing up in the 80s, he is one of those people who have always been part of my life. From the first time I saw him in a brief appearance in Terminator, to Aliens and Weird Science, he was an integral part of my pop culture life. True Lies was always a personal favorite. Any time he was on screen, you knew you were in good hands.