Bill Paxton Remembered: Training Day, Big Love, S.H.I.E.L.D. Stars Pay Tribute

Bill Paxton, who died on Saturday at the age of 61, is being remembered by friends and former co-stars.

The Emmy-nominated actor, who was currently starring in CBS’ adaptation of Training Day, died due to complications from an unspecified surgery. Justin Cornwell and Julie Benz, who respectively play his partner and girlfriend on the freshman drama, both took to social media to express their grief over the loss of a “sweet friend.”

Justin Cornwell, Training Day:

Julie Benz, Training Day:

Chloë Sevigny, Big Love:

Bill Paxton was a big-hearted, thoughtful and honorable person. He always had a smile on his face and could entertain any room with his wonderful stories of his many amazing years in Hollywood. Bill was extremely supportive of other actors, and the filmmaking process — a delight to work with. It was a wonderful time to be on set with him for five years. My heart breaks for his family.

Maurissa Tancharoen, Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. co-showrunner:

Ming-Na, Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.:

Elizabeth Henstridge, Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.:

Chad Michael Murray, Texas Rising:

Jeffrey Dean Morgan, Texas Rising:

Paxton is also being remembered by his former big-screen co-stars:

Tom Hanks, Apollo 13

Arnold Schwarzenegger, True Lies:

Jamie Lee Curtis, True Lies:

Eliza Dushku, True Lies:

Helen Hunt, Twister:

Carry Elwes, Twister:

Charlize Theron, Mighty Joe Young:

CBS and HBO have both released statements in the wake of Paxton’s passing, referring to the actor as an “extraordinary talent” who “who lit up every room with infectious charm, energy and warmth.” (Additional tributes will be posted above as they continue to roll in.)

1 Comment
  1. Kevin Tran says:
    February 26, 2017 at 9:26 AM

    Watching the first season of Agents of SHIELD where Bill Paxton’s character John Garrett became the bad guy as did Brett Dalton’s Grant Ward.

    Reply
