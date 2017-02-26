Bill Paxton Remembered: Training Day, Big Love, S.H.I.E.L.D. Stars Pay Tribute

Bill Paxton, who died on Saturday at the age of 61, is being remembered by friends and former co-stars.

The Emmy-nominated actor, who was currently starring in CBS’ adaptation of Training Day, died due to complications from an unspecified surgery. Justin Cornwell and Julie Benz, who respectively play his partner and girlfriend on the freshman drama, both took to social media to express their grief over the loss of a “sweet friend.”

Justin Cornwell, Training Day:

We were just two guys on top of the world. Rest easy my friend pic.twitter.com/R0ZwB0zv5q — Justin Cornwell (@justin_cornwell) February 26, 2017

Julie Benz, Training Day:

Rest In Peace my sweet friend. pic.twitter.com/1QC7pzDZPz — Julie Benz (@juliebenz) February 26, 2017

Chloë Sevigny, Big Love:

Bill Paxton was a big-hearted, thoughtful and honorable person. He always had a smile on his face and could entertain any room with his wonderful stories of his many amazing years in Hollywood. Bill was extremely supportive of other actors, and the filmmaking process — a delight to work with. It was a wonderful time to be on set with him for five years. My heart breaks for his family.

Maurissa Tancharoen, Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. co-showrunner:

Bill was one of the greats. A kind and wonderful man, and always such a joy to be around. Our hearts are broken. We will miss you. A post shared by Maurissa Tancharoen (@motancharoen) on Feb 26, 2017 at 9:58am PST

Ming-Na, Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.:

Can't believe he's gone. RIP, Bill Paxton.😪😪😪My heart and prayers go out to his family & loved ones. 🙏🙏I'm gonna miss you, buddy! 💔 pic.twitter.com/k5bHKRbrap — Ming-Na Wen (@MingNa) February 26, 2017

Elizabeth Henstridge, Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.:

Heartbroken hearing of #BillPaxton , a truly brilliant man. So kind and fun and forever role model. Unbelievable, hug your loved ones xx — Elizabeth Henstridge (@Lil_Henstridge) February 26, 2017

Chad Michael Murray, Texas Rising:

Bill Paxton did so much 4 all of us in film, as a man, father & husband. Working with him was truly an honor. We will miss U bud #RIPBILL — Chad Michael Murray (@ChadMMurray) February 26, 2017

Jeffrey Dean Morgan, Texas Rising:

Bill Paxton was simply one of the greatest people ever. To know him was to love him. I loved him. Huge love to Louise, Lydia and James. Xo — Jeffrey Dean Morgan (@JDMorgan) February 26, 2017

Paxton is also being remembered by his former big-screen co-stars:

Tom Hanks, Apollo 13

Bill Paxton was, simply, a wonderful man. A wonderful man… Hanx. — Tom Hanks (@tomhanks) February 26, 2017

Arnold Schwarzenegger, True Lies:

Bill Paxton could play any role, but he was best at being Bill – a great human being with a huge heart. My thoughts are with his family. — Arnold (@Schwarzenegger) February 26, 2017

Jamie Lee Curtis, True Lies:

Nooooo. Bill Paxton is gone. Such a funny, talented, loving human. Louise & the children & family my ❤& support 2 u. #truelies pic.twitter.com/d4zleWdOrR — Jamie Lee Curtis (@jamieleecurtis) February 26, 2017

Eliza Dushku, True Lies:

Helen Hunt, Twister:

He made this movie great–he acted his heart out. What a talented man. My thoughts are with his family. pic.twitter.com/rUcmmYME3h — Helen Hunt (@HelenHunt) February 26, 2017

Carry Elwes, Twister:

Very sad to hear about Bill Paxton. His talent, enthusiasm and energy were unique. Our thoughts are with his family pic.twitter.com/W4IVuILHxv — Cary Elwes (@Cary_Elwes) February 26, 2017

Charlize Theron, Mighty Joe Young:

You were a great friend to me, Bill. AND one of the finest actors to share a set with. Sending so much love to Bill Paxton's family. — Charlize Theron (@CharlizeAfrica) February 26, 2017

CBS and HBO have both released statements in the wake of Paxton’s passing, referring to the actor as an “extraordinary talent” who “who lit up every room with infectious charm, energy and warmth.” (Additional tributes will be posted above as they continue to roll in.)