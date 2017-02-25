MacGyver Ratings
Courtesy of CBS

Ratings: MacGyver Rises, Hawaii Five-0 Draws Friday's Biggest Audience

By /

CBS’ MacGyver this Friday drew 7 million total viewers and a 1.1 rating, rising two tenths in the demo from last week’s low (while dipping to its smallest audience yet). Leading out of that, Hawaii Five-0 (9 mil/1.1) tick-tick-ticked down in both measures, yet (with Blue Bloods in rerun mode) drew the night’s largest audience.

Over on ABC, Last Man Standing (6.6 mil/1.1) dipped a tenth, while Dr. Ken (4.6 mil/0.9) and an eventful Shark Tank (5.8 mil/1.3) — in which Shark bites-to-date broke the $100 million mark — each rose a tenth, with the latter topping the night in the demo.

NBC’s rock-steady Grimm (4 mil/0.8) actually added a few eyeballs. Emerald City (2.3 mil/0.6) marked a new audience low while steady in the demo.

Fox’s Rosewood (2.6 mil/0.6) and Sleepy Hollow (1.76 mil/0.5) were steady in the demo, though the latter inched down to another new audience low.

The CW’s Vampire Diaries (1.07 mil/0.4) and Reign (610K/0.2) were steady in the demo, though the latter inched down to a new audience low.

13 Comments
  1. tip says:
    February 25, 2017 at 8:40 AM

    Sleepy Hollow …… :)

    Reply
  2. KLS says:
    February 25, 2017 at 9:03 AM

    I think that we can officially say that Sleepy Hollow’s revamping didn’t work.

    Reply
    • herman1959 says:
      February 25, 2017 at 9:55 AM

      Yup. Against my better judgement, I came back to give the show a chance. The first six episodes weren’t bad, and at the end of Episode 7 it felt like they had drawn a line under Abigail and I was sort of OK with it. But, last night, I couldn’t make it through the episode. I turned it off before the half-way mark. Goodbye Sleepyheads … I tried.

      Reply
  3. suzi says:
    February 25, 2017 at 9:07 AM

    I’m beginning to find the bickering bromance between Steve and Danny on H5-0 increasingly annoying, and it takes up way too much of the show. Danny whines and complains about everything, making his character less enjoyable to me. Still love the show, however, and hope to see another, less argumentative season.

    Reply
  4. Mike Jones says:
    February 25, 2017 at 9:23 AM

    Mitch, just curious to see what you think. It seems Friday nights are relevant again. For years it use to be a graveyard for shows. Don’t get me wrong still nothing compared Sunday-Thursday nights.

    Reply
  5. ninergrl6 says:
    February 25, 2017 at 9:37 AM

    Rock-steady-yet-cancelled Grimm… I still don’t understand that decision.

    Reply
    • Iris says:
      February 25, 2017 at 10:44 AM

      Steadily and very fractional Grimm on NBC, a network that counts only two dramas and one comedy with fractional average. Grimm is the only non-freshman among them.
      No hate for the show at all but this is a rational decision. On ABC or FOX, it might have had a chance.

      Reply
  6. Lola says:
    February 25, 2017 at 9:37 AM

    FYI- you know Riverdale is sad when a show on its last legs is beating it on a Friday. But that’s none of my business. You better not CW. But of course they will-see Crazy Ex-Girlfriend.

    Reply
  7. Devil-Strike (@devilstrike1) says:
    February 25, 2017 at 10:14 AM

    MacGyver in Amsterdam a shame the didn’t filmed in Amsterdam but in some fake village in usa.

    Reply
  8. M says:
    February 25, 2017 at 10:25 AM

    Wish people had given or would give Emerald City a chance. I’m really enjoying it.

    Reply
  9. Hurley says:
    February 25, 2017 at 10:56 AM

    I have been trying to find online MacGyver’s jacket but nothing! Could someone help me please? :(

    Reply
  10. Dennis says:
    February 25, 2017 at 11:30 AM

    Poor CW. I often wonder if merging The WB and UPN was even a good idea…ahhh those ratings!!

    Reply
