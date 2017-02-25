Ratings: MacGyver Rises, Hawaii Five-0 Draws Friday's Biggest Audience

CBS’ MacGyver this Friday drew 7 million total viewers and a 1.1 rating, rising two tenths in the demo from last week’s low (while dipping to its smallest audience yet). Leading out of that, Hawaii Five-0 (9 mil/1.1) tick-tick-ticked down in both measures, yet (with Blue Bloods in rerun mode) drew the night’s largest audience.

Over on ABC, Last Man Standing (6.6 mil/1.1) dipped a tenth, while Dr. Ken (4.6 mil/0.9) and an eventful Shark Tank (5.8 mil/1.3) — in which Shark bites-to-date broke the $100 million mark — each rose a tenth, with the latter topping the night in the demo.

NBC’s rock-steady Grimm (4 mil/0.8) actually added a few eyeballs. Emerald City (2.3 mil/0.6) marked a new audience low while steady in the demo.

Fox’s Rosewood (2.6 mil/0.6) and Sleepy Hollow (1.76 mil/0.5) were steady in the demo, though the latter inched down to another new audience low.

The CW’s Vampire Diaries (1.07 mil/0.4) and Reign (610K/0.2) were steady in the demo, though the latter inched down to a new audience low.

