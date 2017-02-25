american-horror-story-season-7-trump
Ryan Murphy: American Horror Story Season 7 Won't Feature Trump

Remember when Ryan Murphy revealed to the world that American Horror Story‘s forthcoming season would focus on the 2016 election? Yeah, he was just kidding about that — sort of. (It was more of an “alternative fact,” if you will.)

During the Publicists Guild Awards Luncheon in Beverly Hills on Friday, Murphy clarified that the “reveal” made on the Feb. 15 episode of Watch What Happens Live should not have been taken literally. In other words, while Season 7 might be inspired by the 2016 election, it will not include actors portraying then-candidates Donald Trump and Hillary Clinton.

“The themes of American Horror Story have always been allegories,” Murphy said, per our sister site Indiewire. “You will not see [Donald] Trump and [Hillary] Clinton as characters on the show.” He also implied that his consumption of “three martinis in 20 minutes” might have had something to do with the answer he gave host Andy Cohen.

Murphy, who was presented with a Television Showmanship of the Year award by AHS star Sarah Paulson, did however joke that he could envision the Emmy-winning actress in the role of Trump advisor Kellyanne Conway.

Are you relieved American Horror Story won’t directly depict the 2016 election, or were you secretly curious about who Murphy might have cast to portray Trump and Clinton?

