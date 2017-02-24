Vampire Diaries Recap: The Battle With Cade Leads to [Spoiler]'s Return

Friday’s Vampire Diaries was a little like John Tucker Must Die — only with surprisingly less Arielle Kebbel.
Cade, of course, played the “John Tucker” role, targeted by Damon, Stefan and Bonnie — three of his former protégés looking to get even. And just like Brittany Snow’s character, Stefan actually thought he could accomplish something by going rogue, challenging Cade all on his own. (Spoiler alert: He was *ahem* dead wrong.)
After getting the upper hand on Stefan, Cade offered Damon a chilling ultimatum: Which soul would he save, Elena’s or his brother’s? To my admitted surprise, Damon chose to sacrifice himself (“See you in hell, Cade!”), triggering an appropriately hellish psychic face-off between Bonnie and Cade. Blood was shed, fierce glances were exchanged, and that wind machine was cranked up to Beyoncé levels — but it was worth it to see Cade’s smug face literally blown to bits. Well done, all.
Unfortunately, the gang’s brief moment of happiness — during which Stefan re-proposed to Caroline (she said yes!), and Damon acknowledged that his redemption “is in reach” — didn’t last very long. During a trip to Kai’s new Spin Doctors-themed prison world (courtesy of the twins), Bonnie learned that hell is far from destroyed. In fact, it has a new queen: “the myth, the legend, the baddest bitch of all”… Katherine!
As Damon conceded, “We’re toast.”
Since I imagine this whole Katherine thing is pretty much all we want to talk about, I’ll just bullet the rest of my thoughts on the episode:
* Alaric opening a witch school is actually kind of brilliant. It also sounds like a spinoff I would watch.
* Also, watching Alaric beat Kai with a mace was really satisfying. (That was a mace, right?)
* Did that final battle with Cade take place in the same quarry where Silas drowned Stefan in a box? So many good memories there.
* Remember when Damon screamed “Come on! Eat me!” at Cade? Because I’ll never forget.
* What a damn saint Enzo is for trying to get Bonnie to forgive Stefan for what he did. (Also, I actually LOL’d when he made this argument on Stefan’s behalf: “Stefan did horrible things, sure, and he was a servant to the devil.” Like, good start.)
Seriously, though, how loudly did you shriek when Katherine’s part in all of this was revealed? And how do you hope the final two episodes will play out? Whatever’s on your mind, drop it in a comment below.
I am so glad the writers realized they had to bring the original villain back. Katherine has been extremely missed so I’m so glad that they’re bringing her back. I also hope Nina shot some scenes for next weeks episode as Katherine. Now these promos has everyone guessing lol
They will either be Nina or stand-in actresses. They might be both, depending how much Katherine is in the episode that involves close-ups and dialogue.
So so so disappointed in Caroline. She doesn’t love herself enough. Or Bonnie enough to know that YOU DONT NEED A MAN. I’m very upset with how they brushed all that under the rug. Terrible example for girls these days.
Could not agree more. Thankfully, Kat is back and she will come into play in breaking SC up finally.
Girls should not want love or partnership and be selfish and self-centred?
Good lord, just when I think they can’t make Caroline seem even more pathetic. She’s always been my fave but she’s basically become a spineless Stepford wife. So she’s waiting around for Stefan to decide if he wants to be with her?! Meanwhile, Stefan’s planning to ditch her again? Only stops when Damon plays the Elena card. His proposal was, once again, ALL about him. They totally glossed over the realities of what a human/vampire relationship means and solved NONE of their issues. And next week her dream wedding gets tossed out the window so they can bait Stefan’s psycho ex?! On the good side, the Kai stuff was pretty entertaining and Bonnie’s revenge great. I feel him, re: that Spin Doctors song.
I feel the exact same way. Hopefully Kat will do us a favor and take Stefan out. Maybe then Care will wake up from the coma she has been in since season 5.
It would be poetic if she killed him considering he’s the one that stabbed her iirc.
I hate SC and hate that they ruined my favourite character and made her so dependent on a guy which isn’t what she’s about.
Plus, having a wedding to lure Katherine out isn’t a reason to get married and have a wedding there should only be one reason. The fact is that Caroline shouldn’t agree to it, because that is not her dream but who cares because Stefan is her priority.
Ugh, it’s just infuriating. Caroline had such great development in the first 5 seasons. She went from relying on boys liking her for her self worth to prioritizing her own wants/needs and getting that from within. Then SC happened and ruined it all. She doesn’t actively CHOOSE anything anymore just waits around for Stefan to steer her life in the direction he thinks it should go.
It’s not call Caroline’s fault I mean she had like 3 boyfriends who all broke her heart I mean what are you supposed to do she been through a lot and her kids almost died a Lotta times what do you expect she’s helpless
Yay, I am so glad Katherine’s back, even know I knew she was back weeks ago from the spoilers. I think she might be the one talking to Damon in the newest promo for 8×16.
It’s going to be a show that you can never miss it’s going to be dramatic fantastic and maze thing you cannot imagine I bet something incredible is going to happen but I’m not going to spill cause I don’t even know it myself
To be honest, expect for the Katherine return, none of the twists in this episodes surprised me. There just isn`t any suspense for me anymore. We`ve already seen the promo for Damon in the final episode, so there`s no way he was going to die. Same goes for Stefan and Elena. Same for Alaric. I didn`t feel anything in those moments because they`ve already spoiled us. There were moments that dragged for me, but for the most part, this episode was way better than last week`s. A lot of little things don`t really make sense to me, but I`m willing to ignore them for the sake of enjoying the episode. When it comes to this show, I`ve learned not to waste too much time thinking.
I`m wondering if Matt`s not being in the episode contributed to me liking it more. Probably. So is Kai still alive, or is he in the prison world? I was hoping against hope that Caroline and Stefan would stay apart, because they honestly have no chemistry together. Why does mostly everyone always have to be paired up? Why can`t she just be alone and focus on her kids?
Another thought: Why is it that our main characters are allowed to be forgiven and atone for sins and all that, but side people like Kai aren`t? It`s arguable that Stefan and Damon and Co. are just as bad as him. Just because they`ve done a few good things, so what? Kai has done “good things” too. I don`t know when it happened or why, but at some point I became severely disillusioned with all these characters, and I think the only reason I continue to watch is obligation. I`ve come this far. there are only 2 episodes left. Let`s hope we finish out strong.
(If you disagree with me, that`s okay. This is a show, and we`re all allowed to feel differently. Please don`t take personal offense.)
i’ve never been katherinés biggest fan, but i feel like there’sno other way they could’ve ended this, and it’s very appropriate. throughout all the years and villains, katherine still remains the best due to her connections to everyone, and the fact that she was the first big bad. also; the moment we got to see that picture of nina dobrev in her wig-with-curls, i knew that was katherine. i really hope we’ll get nina next week, there have been rumours she shot scenes for both episodes so who knows!
kai’s faith is well-deserved, and even more poetic.
i kind of laughed when stefan was counting on alaric to ring the bell, and alaric just left everything to help his daughters. stefan shouldn’t have picked someone who has better things and more important people to worry about.
i’m disappointed caroline still chose to be with stefan. he’s always gonna pick others over her and in the end, he just can’t make her happy. she should pull a kelly and just choose herself for once.