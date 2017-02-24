This Is Us' Mandy Moore on Rebecca's Tour and Jack's 'Selfish' Opposition

Maybe This Is Us‘ Jack should get himself back to the jewelry store, and soon?

When the NBC drama returns to the Pearson parents’ flashback in Tuesday’s episode (NBC, 9/8c), Jack and Rebecca aren’t much better off than they were when we last checked in with them on Valentine’s Day — and for good reason, star Mandy Moore says.

“It’s disappointing to start to see the fractures in their relationship at this point in their marriage. Things are frayed, and they’re in desperate need of reconnecting,” she tells TVLine. Still, “I don’t know if that’s going to happen before she leaves to go on tour.”

The actress notes that she’s heard that some viewers disapprove of her character’s decision to rekindle a passion and a career that lay dormant while Kate, Randall and Kevin grew up. “But to that, I say women should be able to have it all. Just because she’s a mother — and I understand that’s her first responsibility — I take issue with other women that are like, ‘That’s selfish of her,'” Moore says. “I think it’s selfish of Jack to want to keep her under lock and key. It feels like there’s a sense of control there.’

So while Jack steams and stews in this week’s episode, Rebecca is “flourishing and recognizing this passion she’s had her whole life,” Moore previews with pride. “The kids are grown up. Everyone should be able to handle themselves for a few weeks while she fulfills this dream.”