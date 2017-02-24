NCIS: Bruce McGill to Guest-Star as Decorated Vietnam War Veteran

Rizzoli & Isles alum Bruce McGill has been enlisted to guest-star on CBS’ NCIS in an episode that will highlight an organization that assists war veterans, TVLIne has learned exclusively.

“We are pleased that Bruce McGill will be playing decorated Vietnam War veteran Henry Rogers,” showrunners George Schenck and Frank Cardea say in a statement. “We have been huge fans of his going all the way back to his breakout performance as D-Day in the unforgettable comedy classic Animal House.”

In the Tuesday, March 28 episode of CBS’ most-watched drama, McGill’s Henry Rogers visits D.C. as a guest of the Honor Flight Network, a nonprofit that transports veterans to the nation’s capital, free of charge, to visit the World War II, Korea and Vietnam memorials. He will share scenes with, among others, Mark Harmon’s Gibbs, whose quiet yet authoritative demeanor impresses the war vet.

In addition to his run as RizzIsles‘ Korsak, McGill’s recent-ish TV credits include episodes of Blue Bloods and The Good Wife, plus voice work on Family Guy, American Dad and The Cleveland Show. Reaching farther back, as readers have reminded, he played Jack Dalton on TV’s original MacGyver.

CBS’ NCIS airs Tuesdays at 8/7c.

