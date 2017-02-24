NCIS: Bruce McGill to Guest-Star as Decorated Vietnam War Veteran

Rizzoli & Isles alum Bruce McGill has been enlisted to guest-star on CBS’ NCIS in an episode that will highlight an organization that assists war veterans, TVLIne has learned exclusively.
“We are pleased that Bruce McGill will be playing decorated Vietnam War veteran Henry Rogers,” showrunners George Schenck and Frank Cardea say in a statement. “We have been huge fans of his going all the way back to his breakout performance as D-Day in the unforgettable comedy classic Animal House.”
In the Tuesday, March 28 episode of CBS’ most-watched drama, McGill’s Henry Rogers visits D.C. as a guest of the Honor Flight Network, a nonprofit that transports veterans to the nation’s capital, free of charge, to visit the World War II, Korea and Vietnam memorials. He will share scenes with, among others, Mark Harmon’s Gibbs, whose quiet yet authoritative demeanor impresses the war vet.
In addition to his run as RizzIsles‘ Korsak, McGill’s recent-ish TV credits include episodes of Blue Bloods and The Good Wife, plus voice work on Family Guy, American Dad and The Cleveland Show. Reaching farther back, as readers have reminded, he played Jack Dalton on TV’s original MacGyver.
CBS’ NCIS airs Tuesdays at 8/7c.
My favorite episode of Miami Vice had Bruce as the guest star. Love him.
He played a recurring character on the original MacGyver series.
Whoa, the NCIS-Gyver universe folds in on itself! 125 TVLine Power User points for Otis (no cash value)
In fact, he played … Jack Dalton.
He also did the voice work in some Trump ad’s during the campaign as well. :)
To me he’s always Sheriff Farley from My Cousin Vinnie. Love him.
YAY! Love to see Bruce on NCIS!
You forgot his role as God in the series finale of Quantum Leap. I still cry every time I see that episode.
So now we just need for him to be on NCIS:NOLA.
There’s an IMDb page that lists a bunch of his work.