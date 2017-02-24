Matt Czuchry The Resident

Good Wife Vet Matt Czuchry to Star in Medical Pilot The Resident at Fox

By /

Matt Czuchry is trading in suits for scrubs.

The ex-Good Wife legal eagle has nabbed the co-lead in Fox’s medical-themed drama pilot The Resident , TVLine has learned.

The potential series — written and EP’d by Amy Holden Jones (ABC’s Black Box), and Code Black duo Hayley Schore and Roshan Sethi — centers on Devon Pravesh (played by Halt and Catch Fire‘s Manish Dayal), an idealistic young doctor who begins his first day under the supervision of a tough, brilliant senior resident, Conrad Hawkins (played by Czuchry), who pulls the curtain back on all of the good and evil in modern day medicine. Lives may be saved or lost, but expectations will always be shattered.

Since wrapping his seven-year stint as Cary Agos on The Good Wife last spring, Czuchry reprised his role as Logan Huntzberger in Netflix’s Gilmore Girls: A Year in the Life.

2 Comments
  1. fiberlicious says:
    February 24, 2017 at 2:38 PM

    Hopefully he’ll get better writers than he did on the last few seasons of TGW.

    Reply
  2. Pam says:
    February 24, 2017 at 2:40 PM

    So “main” role?

    Reply
