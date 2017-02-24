Black Lightning: Cress Williams to Star in The CW's Latest DC Comics Pilot

A CW vet is coming home to serve up some electric justice.

Cress Williams, who starred in Hart of Dixie from 2011 to 2015, has landed the title role in the network’s newest DC Comics pilot Black Lightning, our sister site Deadline reports.

RELATEDPilot Season ’17: Scoop on This Fall’s (Possible) New Shows, Who’s In Them

Williams’ character, a retired superhero named Jefferson Pierce, finds himself back in vigilante mode thanks to his justice-seeking daughter and the threat of a “star student being recruited by a local gang.”

In addition to his work on Dixie, Williams’ small-screen credits include roles on Beverly Hills, 90210, ER, Veronica Mars, Grey’s Anatomy and Prison Break.

PHOTOSArrow First Look: Susan Williams Is Back on the Job — to Cover Oliver’s Undoing?

Writers Mara Brock Akil and Salim Akil (Being Mary Jane) will executive-produce the pilot alongside Greg Berlanti (Arrow, The Flash) and Sarah Schechter.

Your thoughts on Cress nabbing this huge role? Drop ’em in a comment below.