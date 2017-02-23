Scarlett Johannson Saturday Night Live Host Season 42
Scarlett Johansson to Host SNL Again

Tom Hanks and Justin Timberlake, start embroidering that bathrobe now: Scarlett Johansson once more has been chosen as Saturday Night Live host, which will double as her induction into the Five Timers’ Club.

The Avengers star will emcee the March 11 outing, with Lorde as musical guest, NBC announced Thursday.

Johannson previously hosted in 2006, 2007, 2010 and 2015.

The NBC sketch-comedy series also announced that Father John Misty will be the musical act when Octavia Spencer (Red Band Society) hosts on March 4.

Are you looking forward to seeing Johannson grace Studio 8H once more? Sound off in the comments!

  1. Another Poster says:
    February 23, 2017 at 11:55 AM

    I am sure there will be sketch involving the Russian Black Widow and certain politicians in Washington D. C.
    Congratulations to Ms. Johansson on being in more big money making movies than any other actor in 2016.

