Matthew Broderick Cast as Katrina's 'Brownie' in Next American Crime Story

Erstwhile Ferris Bueller Matthew Broderick has closed a deal to star opposite Annette Bening in American Crime Story‘s Katrina-themed second season on FX, TVLine has learned.

Broderick will portray Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) Director Michael D. Brown aka “Brownie”), who was in charge of the federal disaster response to Hurricane Katrina. He joins a cast that also includes Annette Bening, who is set to play Louisiana Gov. Kathleen Blanco.

Season 2 of the critically acclaimed series won’t launch until 2018, network boss John Landgraf told reporters at the Television Critics Association winter press tour. The main reasons: scripts (“It’s just taking time, frankly, to get material we’re happy with”) and weather (“When you’re shooting in New Orleans, you have to worry about hurricanes… You can only shoot there during certain times of the year.”).

Also in the American Crime Story pipeline: Season 3, which will center on serial killer Andrew Cunnan’s murder of fashion designer Gianni Versace (starring Glee vet Darren Criss), and a possible Season 4, which would revolve around the Bill Clinton-Monica Lewinsky sex scandal and President Clinton’s subsequent impeachment and acquittal. The Emmy-winning first season, of course, retold the story of O.J. Simpson, who ultimately was found not guilty of killing ex-wife Nicole Brown Simpson and her friend, Ron Goldman.