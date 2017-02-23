Lauren Graham to Headline Fox Comedy Pilot Linda From HR

Lauren Graham Linda from HR
The prospective 2017-18 TV season just got a lot more exciting.

Gilmore Girls star Lauren Graham has signed on to star in Fox’s half-hour, single-camera comedy pilot Linda From HR, TVLine has learned. Graham’s casting lifts the cast contingency on the pilot order. 

The potential series centers on Graham’s Linda Plugh, an HR employee whose one bad decision throws her monotonous, unfulfilled existence into an exciting but dangerous tailspin of balancing her work life, her home life and a secret that could unravel everything.

Up-and-coming writers Itai Grunfeld and Geoff Barbanell penned the pilot script and will serve as EPs alongside Tracy Katsky, Aaron Kaplan and Dana Honor. Sitcom vet Marc Buckland (My Name is Earl, Scrubs) will direct.

Graham is, of course, coming off of Netflix’s super-successful four-part Gilmore Girls: A Year in the Life revival. Should Linda From HR snag a series order, it would mark her first full-time TV gig since Parenthood ended its six-season run in 2015.

  1. Courtney says:
    February 23, 2017 at 11:31 AM

    Happy for her, but I really hoping she would do something in cable or on a streaming network. I don’t trust broadcast anymore :(

  2. Kay says:
    February 23, 2017 at 11:45 AM

    Sold! I’ll watch anything she’s in, and I trust her to be picky with choosing pilots, so I’ll definitely tune in if it gets a series order.

  3. Lisa says:
    February 23, 2017 at 11:50 AM

    So when are you making your guest appearance? I’m assuming you are on Lauren’s speed dial :-)

  4. Marge says:
    February 23, 2017 at 11:50 AM

    Wonderful news. I love her.

  5. Dev says:
    February 23, 2017 at 11:54 AM

    Could not be more excited about this!!!! I agree it’d feel better if it was coming to a more reliable platform but fingers crossed it gets picked up!

