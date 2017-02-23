Lauren Graham to Headline Fox Comedy Pilot Linda From HR

The prospective 2017-18 TV season just got a lot more exciting.

Gilmore Girls star Lauren Graham has signed on to star in Fox’s half-hour, single-camera comedy pilot Linda From HR, TVLine has learned. Graham’s casting lifts the cast contingency on the pilot order.

The potential series centers on Graham’s Linda Plugh, an HR employee whose one bad decision throws her monotonous, unfulfilled existence into an exciting but dangerous tailspin of balancing her work life, her home life and a secret that could unravel everything.

Up-and-coming writers Itai Grunfeld and Geoff Barbanell penned the pilot script and will serve as EPs alongside Tracy Katsky, Aaron Kaplan and Dana Honor. Sitcom vet Marc Buckland (My Name is Earl, Scrubs) will direct.

Graham is, of course, coming off of Netflix’s super-successful four-part Gilmore Girls: A Year in the Life revival. Should Linda From HR snag a series order, it would mark her first full-time TV gig since Parenthood ended its six-season run in 2015.