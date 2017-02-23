TVLine Items: Community Reunion on Dr. Ken, 24 Vet's NBC Pilot and More

Somewhere, Abed’s mind is exploding: Dr. Ken will host a meta Community reunion when creator Dan Harmon guest-stars as himself on Ken Jeong’s ABC sitcom.

During the Season 2 finale, Harmon will play the creator of a new TV comedy set at a community college, who invites Ken to audition for a part — blissfully unaware of what he’s getting himself into.

The episode airs Friday, March 31 at 8:30/7:30c on ABC.

* 24 alum Dennis Haysbert will star opposite Person of Interest‘s Sarah Shahi in the NBC drama pilot Reverie, our sister site Deadline reports. In the project, an ex-detective (Shahi) is recruited by her former police boss (Haysbert) when an advanced virtual-reality program has dangerous and unintended consequences.

* Naveen Andrews (Lost) has joined the cast of CBS’ drama pilot Instinct, starring The Good Wife‘s Alan Cumming as a former CIA operative-turned-professor who is pulled back into his old life to stop a serial killer, Deadline reports. Andrews will play an old CIA friend of Cumming’s character who rivals him in brilliance and wit.

* The new season of Top Gear will premiere Sunday, March 12 at 8 pm on BBC America, followed by the after show Extra Gear.

* The Detour‘s Season 2 premiere on Tuesday gave the TBS comedy its best numbers ever — 1.46 million viewers and a 0.6 demo rating, per TVByTheNumbers.