The 100 Actress Reacts to the Latest Death: 'Are You Kidding Me?!'

Just when Luna thought she hit rock bottom on The 100, along came Wednesday’s episode to remind her that things can always get worse.
The journey to Becca’s abandoned laboratory was difficult for everyone — Raven, in particular, can’t seem to catch a damn break — but at least most of them made it out alive. The same, unfortunately, can’t be said for Nyko.
“I was like, ‘Another one? For real? Are you kidding me?!'” actress Nadia Hilker (aka Luna) tells TVLine about her reaction to Nyko’s death. “That was my first response. My second thought was, ‘How am I going to portray this?’ Because it feels like Luna has been crying in every episode so far. She keeps losing people!”
Hilker admits, however, that Luna’s parade of losses “makes her arc far more interesting,” as it begs the question: “How do we act in life when there’s nothing left to lose?” Had Nyko not been killed by a drone this week, Hilker says she could have seen Luna telling him, “Let’s go to my island and chill for the next 50 years. We’ll just drink tea and make music.” (Sadly, that wasn’t meant to be.)
As for Luna’s blatant distrust of Skaikru — which is admittedly justified, given how they’re exploiting her nightblood for their own survival — Hilker says some things will never change.
“Even though she agrees to help them, at no point does she like any of these people,” Hilker assures us. “There’s a beautiful moment between Luna and Murphy next week, but she’s still not going to be friends with anyone.”
Fantastic episode once again! Wow. This season has been so good. So many stories set up. Just brillant work by all.
I stopped watching this show because it’s basically an extremely unamusing version of someone trying to kill their video game Sims in new and creative ways. Endlessly torturing characters isn’t interesting. It’s boring and gross.
So why are you commenting then? Its a post-apocalyptic show. Its supposed to be dark. Sorry you stopped watching.
Sorry if I offended you or something? I read the story to see if things had changed, and it looks worse than ever. Why are you commenting? Why is anyone commenting?
Offended? Gosh no. Why am i commenting? Because I still enjoy the show and had an opinion on tonights episode.
I just find it strange that many people have stopped watching but have made it a job to comment on everything that they’ve stopped watching. And no, its not “worse than ever”, in fact this season has been fantastic. But you’re no longer watching it. You’re missing out. But thats your choice.
The last scene with Octavia was an almost exact copy of an Aragorn scene in The Two Towers
Well, Nyko lasted a lot farther into the show than I thought he would, but it still hurts. Especially since he was one of the few, truly open minded Grounders. He may have only been an occasionally recurring player but he’ll be greatly missed.
Gah, I almost stopped watching once Octavia fell, and remained angry until the last five seconds. I didn’t think they’d kill her, but it’s The 100. I feel like Luna’s next though. It’s amazing she’s even able to function.
Thank goodness for Jasper. Without his pranks and zero left to give mentality, I probably wouldn’t breathe the whole hour. I’m hoping for some Home Alone style booby-traps when the war comes.