The 100 Actress Reacts to the Latest Death: 'Are You Kidding Me?!'

Just when Luna thought she hit rock bottom on The 100, along came Wednesday’s episode to remind her that things can always get worse.

The journey to Becca’s abandoned laboratory was difficult for everyone — Raven, in particular, can’t seem to catch a damn break — but at least most of them made it out alive. The same, unfortunately, can’t be said for Nyko.

“I was like, ‘Another one? For real? Are you kidding me?!'” actress Nadia Hilker (aka Luna) tells TVLine about her reaction to Nyko’s death. “That was my first response. My second thought was, ‘How am I going to portray this?’ Because it feels like Luna has been crying in every episode so far. She keeps losing people!”

Hilker admits, however, that Luna’s parade of losses “makes her arc far more interesting,” as it begs the question: “How do we act in life when there’s nothing left to lose?” Had Nyko not been killed by a drone this week, Hilker says she could have seen Luna telling him, “Let’s go to my island and chill for the next 50 years. We’ll just drink tea and make music.” (Sadly, that wasn’t meant to be.)

As for Luna’s blatant distrust of Skaikru — which is admittedly justified, given how they’re exploiting her nightblood for their own survival — Hilker says some things will never change.

“Even though she agrees to help them, at no point does she like any of these people,” Hilker assures us. “There’s a beautiful moment between Luna and Murphy next week, but she’s still not going to be friends with anyone.”

