Suits Spinoff Centered on Gina Torres' Jessica Eyed at USA Network

The long arm of the law is reaching back out to Gina Torres.

TVLine has learned exclusively that USA Network is quietly developing a Suits spinoff centered on former cast member Torres, whose fan-favorite character Jessica Pearson was written out of the legal drama last September.

When reached for comment, a spokesperson for Universal Cable Productions (the studio behind Suits) would neither confirm nor denied the spinoff buzz, telling TVLine, “The Suits team is currently focused on the remaining episodes of Season 6 and what’s next for the characters when they return in Season 7.”

Torres’ exit from Suits last fall was, by all accounts, extremely amicable. At the time, the actress explained that her decision to move on was purely a geographical one; even though Suits is set in New York, it shoots in Toronto, and Torres said it was “necessary to get back to my life [in Los Angeles] and all the very important things that being on location in Toronto made very difficult to manage.”

Shortly thereafter, Torres joined the cast of ABC’s L.A.-based The Catch in a one-year deal.

It’s not clear where the potential Jessica-centric offshoot would be set, but when last we saw her she was heading to Chicago to start a new life with her ex Malone (DB Woodside, who’s now on Fox’s Lucifer).

“I don’t believe for one second it’s the last we’ll see of Jessica Pearson,” Torres said back in September. “Not. For. One. Second. And don’t you either.”