Exclusive
Suits Spinoff Jessica
Courtesy of USA Network

Suits Spinoff Centered on Gina Torres' Jessica Eyed at USA Network

By /

The long arm of the law is reaching back out to Gina Torres.

TVLine has learned exclusively that USA Network is quietly developing a Suits spinoff centered on former cast member Torres, whose fan-favorite character Jessica Pearson was written out of the legal drama last September

Memories from the Set: Gina Torres
FIREFLY The short-lived space western, Joss Whedon's follow-up to the highly successful Buffy the Vampire Slayer and Angel, "was a lesson in that there are no givens," Torres says. Still, the cast — which included a pre-Castle Nathan Fillion — was "happy to come to work, see each other every day, do this and inhabit this world, and it showed," she adds. "The idea of it was fantastic. I really do think we were ahead of our time. Unfortunately… Fox just didn't get it, and they buried us. They can take full responsibility for that." Launch Gallery

When reached for comment, a spokesperson for Universal Cable Productions (the studio behind Suits) would neither confirm nor denied the spinoff buzz, telling TVLine, “The Suits team is currently focused on the remaining episodes of Season 6 and what’s next for the characters when they return in Season 7.”

VIDEOSThe Sinner Trailer: Jessica Biel Commits Vicious Crime in USA Network Drama

Torres’ exit from Suits last fall was, by all accounts, extremely amicable. At the time, the actress explained that her decision to move on was purely a geographical one; even though Suits is set in New York, it shoots in Toronto, and Torres said it was “necessary to get back to my life [in Los Angeles] and all the very important things that being on location in Toronto made very difficult to manage.”

Shortly thereafter, Torres joined the cast of ABC’s L.A.-based The Catch in a one-year deal.

It’s not clear where the potential Jessica-centric offshoot would be set, but when last we saw her she was heading to Chicago to start a new life with her ex Malone (DB Woodside, who’s now on Fox’s Lucifer).

“I don’t believe for one second it’s the last we’ll see of Jessica Pearson,” Torres said back in September. “Not. For. One. Second. And don’t you either.”

Comments are monitored, so don’t go off topic, don’t frakkin’ curse and don’t bore us with how much your coworker’s sister-in-law makes per hour. Talk smart about TV!

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

No Comments
ad
 