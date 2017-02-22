Fargo Season 3 Premiere Date Set

In a move that guarantees its 2017 Emmy eligibility, Fargo‘s third season will begin unspooling on Wednesday, April 19 at 10/9c, FX announced.
The latest chapter of Noah Hawley’s acclaimed anthology series stars Ewan McGregor (in dual roles), The Leftovers‘ Carrie Coon, BrainDead‘s Mary Elizabeth Winstead and Harry Potter vet David Thewlis.
Official Season 3 logline below:
Set in 2010, the third season centers on “Emmit” and his slightly younger brother “Ray Stussy” (both played by McGregor). Emmit, the Parking Lot King of Minnesota, sees himself as an American success story, whereas Ray is more of a cautionary tale. Forever living in his more successful brother’s shadow, Ray is a balding and pot-bellied parole officer with a huge chip on his shoulder about the hand he’s been dealt — and he blames his brother. Their sibling rivalry follows a twisted path that begins with petty theft but soon leads to murder, mobsters and cut-throat competitive bridge. Coon stars as “Gloria Burgle,” the steady chief of the local police department. A newly divorced mother, Gloria is trying to understand the new world around her, where people connect more intimately with their phones than with the people around them. Winstead stars as Ray’s girlfriend, “Nikki Swango,” a crafty and alluring recent parolee with a passion for competitive bridge. Thewlis stars as “V.M. Vargas,” a mysterious loner and true capitalist whose bosses plan to partner with Emmit, whether “The Parking Lot King” likes it or not.
YES!!! I can’t wait!
Yes! So excited! One of my favorite current shows right now!
Glad the premiere date for new season have been finally announced! Can’t wait to see the new season this spring!
I wish they’d stream Season 2 somewhere. It’s currently only available for purchase on Amazon, and I’m not gonna pay even more money to them.
Maybe a S2 marathon before S3 drops?
Likely. FX is good about doing that. :-)
I know FX will typically air previous seasons of their shows late at night prior to the start of a new season. That’s how I caught up with the first season of Fargo before season 2 aired. It came on really late at night, like past midnight, so I just made sure to DVR them and watched the next day.
So excited for this!
Will you give Carrie Coon 2 POW on the same we3k? Because with the leftovers and fargo on on the same time she will definitely going to deserve it (yup, im calling it right now!)