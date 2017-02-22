Fargo Season 3 Premiere Date Set

In a move that guarantees its 2017 Emmy eligibility, Fargo‘s third season will begin unspooling on Wednesday, April 19 at 10/9c, FX announced.

The latest chapter of Noah Hawley’s acclaimed anthology series stars Ewan McGregor (in dual roles), The Leftovers‘ Carrie Coon, BrainDead‘s Mary Elizabeth Winstead and Harry Potter vet David Thewlis.

Official Season 3 logline below: