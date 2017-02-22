Haven's Emily Rose Joins Reba McEntire in Marc Cherry's ABC Pilot

Haven alum Emily Rose will be seeing dead people, in her role on ABC’s drama pilot from Desperate Housewives creator Marc Cherry.

The as-yet-untitled project stars Reba McEntire as Ruby Adair, a small-town Kentucky sheriff whose “red state outlook” is challenged when a young FBI agent of Middle Eastern descent is sent to help her solve a horrific crime. Together they form an uneasy alliance as Ruby takes the agent behind the lace curtains of this Southern gothic community to meet an assortment of bizarre characters, each with a secret of their own.

Per our sister site Deadline, Rose will play Vonda Jean, the town of Oxblood’s coroner (and a former beauty pageant runner-up).

In addition to McEntire, previously announced castings include Jack Coleman (Heroes), Amanda Detmer (Necessary Roughness), Ryan McPartlin (Chuck), Ben Esler (Hell on Wheels), Natalie Hall (Star-Crossed, All My Children) and Saidah Ekulona (Impastor).

In addition to her run as Haven Trouble-solver Audrey Parker, Rose’s TV credits include Graceland, ER, Jericho and Brothers & Sisters.