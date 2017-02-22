Criminal Minds Sneak Peek: Reid Is Subjected to a Killer Interrogation

This week on Criminal Minds, Spencer Reid’s situation will only get more dire, as the investigation into his alleged murder of a doctor in Mexico heats up.

In tonight’s Season 12 episode, titled “Collision Course” (CBS, 9/8c), Reid (played by TVLine Performer of the Week Honorable Mention Matthew Gray Gubler) gets put through the wringer by Fiona Duncan (Night Shift alum Jeananne Goossen), a legal eagle who has been retained to defend him. Does he have an answer for all of her tough questions? Or, any of them for that matter? Press play on the exclusive sneak peek above to see how Spencer fares.

Elsewhere in the episode, while Reid prepares to face the music, the BAU investigates the cause of several fatal car crashes involving drivers and pedestrians.

