Arrow Recap: Impeachy Keen — Plus, Do You Think Thea Went a Bit Too Far?

This week on The CW’s Arrow, the much-touted triple threat of prison escapees Cupid, China White and Liza Warner was overshadowed by a singular question from girlfriend Susan Williams:
“Are you the Green Arrow?”
“Yeah,” Oliver immediately answered — jokingly, he clarified, feigning that he thought Susan was pulling his leg.
Still, the heat was on, even more so once Oliver informed Thea of Susan’s theory. Already president of the Susan Williams Non-Fan Club, Thea went to Felicity with the potential powder keg, soon after which they saw on Susan’s hacked computer that she had collected evidence pointing to Mayor Queen’s secret identity.
The ladies took swift action, because not long after, Oliver found a distraught Susan in his office, freshly fired on charges of plagiarism, based on falsified files found on her computer. Worse, she is pretty darn sure that Oliver ordered the hit job, on the heels of her raising her suspicion. Susan detailed for him the rather damning list of clues she has accrued, linking him to the Green Arrow, and then bailed, not returning his calls.
No, Oliver is not the best judge and jury at times. And yes, Susan’s motives for maintaining a relationship with A) an interview subject whom B) she was investigating for nocturnal vigilantism are shady. But Oliver was arguably right to chide Thea for going to such an extreme, ruining a person’s entire career. (In the name of waging a “proportional response,” I wonder: Couldn’t they have altered the digital photos to not match, if only to buy time?)
Some (or many) on the Twitter have argued, “Unethical Susan deserved to be fired.” So… let her be fired for her actual shortcomings, and not fabricated ones. ETA: Or, go to such lengths if Susan pointedly threatened to expose Oliver/the team, which she never did.
When Thea later apologizes for what she did, Oliver cuts her off. “You didn’t make a mistake. You made a choice,” the exact same one that their mother Moira would have made, back in the day, he laments. “What happens with Susan happens. Right now, I’m worried about my baby sister.”
Though Oliver ended the episode perhaps a bit more worried about his own political bacon, seeing as the top evening news story was about the mayor ordering a cover-up in the death of Detective Billy Malone, with the “impeachment” word being bandied about.
Elsewhere in the episode:
* Oliver as Green Arrow had to contend with not just the prison escapees but the ACU, after Captain Pike got tipped off to the Malone cover-up. Oliver as Mayor appealed to Pike to understand how his buddy Green Arrow, of the same height, build and facial hair, was tricked into killing the cop. When Green Arrow later thanked Pike for seeing his plight, the SCPD captain couldn’t help but note the similar choice of words.
* The Cupid/China White/Liza Warner business was of virtually no consequence, sadly, other than to send Lance on a brief guilt trip, seeing as Liza claims her rehabilitation was derailed by her former mentor’s alliance with Damien Darhk. But seriously, not one decent fight scene, even with the newly masked, bo staff-toting Dinah Drake in the mix. Meanwhile, on the extreme opposite end of “decent fight scenes,” what if anything does Curtis accomplish in the field? Rewatch his moments during the cemetery melee.
* In flashbacks, Oliver and Anatoly’s plotting to take out Gregor was interrupted when their target arrived at the hospital to kill at least one of them, if not both. Oliver surrendered himself, to save Anatoloy, though last we saw, Gregor had a gun aimed at his Russian rival’s head.
What did you think of the episode “The Sin-Eater”?
I don’t get why you’re so upset about what Felicity/Thea did to Susan. They exposed her because WHEN she was going to report what she found about Oliver, that would’ve exposed the rest of the team.
And maybe if Susan cared about her reputation so much, she wouldn’t have slept with Oliver WHILE still investigating him??? What she did was unethical. Period. She would’ve gotten fired for her behavior if her employers found out what she was doing…
Matt you see more upset about Felicity/Thea protecting themselves from Susan than the show portraying a female reporter so grossly. I wonder why that is…
Bottom line is… It really doesn’t matter what she got fired for. She would’ve gotten fired anyways and her reputation still would’ve been ruined
I loved Thea in this episode. I’ve missed her. She felt like a mini Moira Queen and that’s a good thing because Moira was awesome, even though she was ruthless. I didn’t have a problem with what she (and Felicity) did. She was protecting her brother. Oliver is an idiot for even trusting Shady Susan. And yes, she was unethical because she was sleeping with the man she was investigating. So go Thea!
The female villain team-up was good. I still don’t care about Dinah. She’s just there.
Oliver gets worse every episode though. It’s a problem when I’m actively rooting for the villain to take down the hero but he’s just being so stupid lately. What’s going on?
Show needs more Thea and Felicity scenes. What a breath of fresh air they are together.
Susan is the Malcolm of this season. She makes zero effin sense but the writers need her to stick around for god knows what… Therefore it’s Oliver’s character who gets shafted
Yeah, Oliver is a pod person this season. Don’t recognise him at all. Dating Susan makes him look stupid but they obviously want her around for some twist or something so they just make Oliver stupid for plot. Happens every season and it’s extremely boring and overdone by now. But Arrow is on the whole so it’s not surprising.
I guess….to me, I see what Susan actually did, which was seduce the target of her investigation in order to gain information about him, as worse than what she was accused of (the plagerism) so….it doesn’t bother me. If they’d framed her for murder or child abuse or something like that, I might have a different response. I mean, yes, plagerism is bad, but to me, deliberately getting involved in a sexual relationship with someone in order to gain information about them is worse.
But obviously, mileage is going to vary widely on this.
No, I totally agree. It would be different if she was just investigating him as merely a reporter. But she was investigating him AND sleeping with him. In fact, she slept with him to gain/confirm her info which is disgusting. So I have no problems with what happened.
I swore to myself that I wouldn’t get pulled into this recap’s comments, but I want to ask a 100% sincere question. And I am not debating this, but truly asking, because I wonder if I missed something during Susan’s early episodes. Ready, JC? (or anyone else)
Do we know that Susan took a romantic interest in Oliver specifically to get inside info on the mayor? Or was she simply dating an eligible bachelor/decent local catch, and then learned of the Russia photo? (At which point her dating intentions indisputably get shady, especially in terms of getting his shirt off.)
Once again, the above question is sincere and not meant to incite debate.
We know that she first met with her P.I. before she started dating him, and then the scene immediately after they slept together showed her meeting with the P.I. again and getting the Arrow-in-Russia photos. So the show certainly made it seem like she didn’t enter the relationship with good intentions and then got caught up in the story…
OK, maybe we are disagreeing about the term “date.” I’m thinking more, “cozy glances at bar” in relation to first Russia photo reveal. But again, I may be muddled on the chronology! #OldMan Just strikes me as “off a bit” when people declare, with so much great certainty, that she developed her personal interest in him with only an ulterior motive.
But she was meeting with her P.I. about him even before the “cozy glances at a bar” stuff. It was in the Human Target episode, where she told him she’d give him a 30 day reprieve before doing any stories on him (her editor must have loved that!), and then gave him her cell number and told him to call her sometime. At the end of that ep, she got her first photo of him in Russia. So she was investigating him way before they started seeing each other off hours. I’m not saying it makes what Thea did tonight ok (I’m conflicted on that one), but this show has gone out of its way to make her seem super shady and really leaned in on the ‘ruthless female reporter who will sleep around for a scoop’ trope, so it’s hard to be too sympathetic.
So are you saying she slipped him/Human Target her number before she saw the Russia photo? Meaning, she may have been following through on her innate interest in him while also doing due diligence as an investigative reporter. In which case, yes, she should have either bailed on him or that particular investigation.
Night, everyone!
Good question. I’d have to watch it again to see if she slipped Human Target-as-Oliver her number before or after she met with the P.I. But it was definitely the same episode (and seeing as the P.I. brought her photographic evidence in that ep, one would assume this was not their first conversation and she would have had to have contracted him to do the digging earlier). So yes, I think we’re supposed to assume that she went into it with bad intentions.
I get why people are so upset by Susan and/or this turn of events. Arrow is not exactly known for writing female characters well, but this season is especially cringe-inducing.
Susan straight out and said to Oliver’s face “and now I can’t go public with it” . So she was going to go with the story and out him as the Green Arrow, Thea just cut her off at the pass. and Oliver still doesn’t get it.
Oliver is such an idiot this season.
Pretty certain she was just investigating him for a story in general at first…he is the Mayor after all, and there was certainly no need to change P.I.s once she hit the jackpot regarding his after dark activities. Or for that matter, their fling. So I don’t particularly care either way since her character is immensely boring.
That is a very good question
I’ve had a feeling since the beginning of the season that she’s been wanting to shine a bad light on him and his administration, but I don’t think it’s really been clear whether she’s been getting close to Oliver to get more info or just cause he’s handsome and newly single. I hope they clear that up in an episode, or someone ask Guggenheim.
Susan said “and now I can’t go public with the information.” That means her purpose even in this episode was to get the story and expose Oliver as Bratva and the Green Arrow. If she was interested in getting close to newly single Mayor Handsome, she would have stopped investigating him.
I definitely think that Thea went too far but I think Oliver has his head in the sand. Thea didn’t trust Susan, rightfully so, and freaking handled it. It wasn’t fair, legal, or ethical but I get it. Thea could see that Susan would expose him no matter what she told Oliver. As much as he thinks he can handle everything himself Oliver can’t and letting Susan into his life is insane and it was a bad idea from the second it started. I feel like for someone who barely ever trusts anyone this entire relationship makes no sense.
Good review. I’ll concede the point on SW, there were other options. Still love the Thealicity team up though. Total waste of the evil trio. To me, this episode highlights the over-arching issue of the season. It’s NOT FUN!
t’s a trip to the dentist/gynecologist/DMV….pick your poison. All=not fun.
Either the constant blows to Oliver’s head have taken their toll over the past 10 years, or Human Target has the real Oliver locked in a room somewhere and is pretending to be him because the levels of stupidity are now overwhelming. And now he’s outed himself to Pike.
It was sheer hypocrisy on Oliver’s part to be so angry at Thea because he’s still killing people. Thea saved not only Oliver from being outed by Susan, she save Diggle Felicity, Curtis and every other member of Team Arrow including herself.
Susan opened the door to it when she romantically pursued Oliver and started sleeping with him in order to get info to bring him down. As a former member of the press corps, I have no sympathy for her from that.
I am so happy Thea and Felicity took a page from Oliver’s book and handled the situation in a way that any recourse would look shady they didn’t pull punches and handled the situation swiftly. If Susan really cared for Oliver she would have waited for him to open up instead of being Snoop McSnoop. She asked about the Arrow first trying to garner a response knowing that information would be harder to prove than the Bratva information. She knew Oliver’s state of mind from his late night visit and she used his weakened state to try and make him feel guilty about her snooping. She had no moral compass while she was fact finding and she gets no sympathy from me. Oliver’s grief over killing detective Malone is messing with his head and he needs to deal with it soon or its going to cost the team dearly. In order to defeat Prometheus Oliver is going to have to be 100% old Oliver Prometheus is going all out.
This probably hurts the show more than helps, but I like how completely flawed and complex the characters are on Arrow compared to everyone else on DCTV. Everyone’s just really forking up. At this point I just want Oliver to go full on Tony Stark at the end of Iron Man 1.
I loved seeing Thea more and with almost-sister-in-law Felicity. And the bad girl trio had so much potential but it was a total waste, especially Cupid. I really need an episode where Curtis gets those little T-Spheres up and working.
I don’t love how Thea completely ruined Susan’s career with the plagiarism accusations because it seemed like overkill, but on the other hand I can’t come up with a better solution. I don’t think Matt’s suggestion of altering the photos digitally would have much affect, as they were given to her by her P.I. so she could likely get the originals from him quickly. I guess Thea could have sent her editor an anonymous tip that their reporter on the city hall beat is sleeping with the mayor (while investigating him at the same time), but then Susan could have just taken the story to another outlet. So as much as I hated Thea’s solution, I also can’t come up with a better one. Of course, I’m not being paid to work in a writers room. Do better, show!
The worst part of this storyline isn’t Thea or Susan, but how dumb it makes Oliver look. He was more angry about the fact that Thea hurt Susan and totally glossed over the part about Susan collecting dirt on his past and presumably getting ready to expose him (and possibly his team). And despite all that, he keeps calling her and will probably end up begging her to forgive him. They’ve completely destroyed his character this season. If you can’t root for the hero, it becomes really hard to root for the show…
On a scale of Oliver willingly telling four total strangers that “I’m the Green Arrow”, to Oliver telling a man “No one can know my secret” before snapping his neck, Thea’s preemptive strike rates about a three. It was cold of her, of course, but tactically it was the best possible play. Perhaps she could join the League of Character Assassins in her spare time?
Show really should have ended with this season.
Susan had physical copies of the photographs. Remember when the detective she hired last episode gave them to her? Hence, digitally altering the photographs wouldn’t have done anything. I suspect Thea and Felicity would be smart enough to know that there must be physical copies somewhere? I think something most people forget is that Susan knowing about GA does not only influence him and it is not only up to him to decide what should be done regarding her putting the pieces together. If Susan decides to expose Oliver, do you really think it would stop there? That Thea and Felicity themselves wouldn’t be implicated and exposed as working with GA too?
The bottom line is that Susan knows he is GA. Last time somebody found out Oliver was GA, do you remember what he did? He snapped the guy’s neck as he stated that “nobody can know my secret”. Well being part of the team is also Thea and Felicity’s secret. They needed to protect themselves and they haven’t trusted Susan from the very beginning. Waiting it out and seeing what she did with the information wasn’t an option because if she did use it then they wouldn’t be able to fix such a problem.
The only way for her to not be able to expose them was for her credibility to be tainted. Think about it. Altered photographs? There were originals. Ethics report for sleeping with the person she’s covering? She could easily still post the expose on GA and say she had to get close to him to find out the truth. She could expose them and spin her involvement with any scenario. The only way was to damage her credibility so that no matter if she went with the story nobody would believe her.
So Thea and Felicity discredited her as a journalist. I think that’s pretty tame when you consider that when Oliver was in the same situation before (somebody knowing his secret) he snapped their neck. Thea and Felicity couldn’t take the chance that Susan would expose them. They discredited her. Oliver couldn’t take the chance that the thug would expose him. He murdered him. It’s the same thing plain as day, so I’m having a hard time seeing as to how this was in any way “icky” or “too far” when compared to what some of these characters (namely the titular character of this show) do on an every day basis, this was pretty tame. The standard for judgement when women take matters into their own hands are always so different than when it involves men.
I’m gonna make a confession. When the series began, I couldn’t stand Thea. I was pretty much waiting for her to be killed off or “put on a bus”.
Nowadays, I am firmly in her corner and waving a “You go, girl!” sign. I don’t know if it’s because Willa’s acting has improved or the writers’ skill at writing her or both, but…she’s now climbing my fave list at a rapid pace.
Now Thea, if you care about your brother, book him an appointment for a head x-ray. I worry that his brain may have rolled out his ear about a season ago.
Willa is the best actor on the show except for maybe Paul. There’s areason the two of them always get the most emotional scenes.